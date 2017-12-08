The Sun News
Court remands Benin chief priest over encroachment 

Court remands Benin chief priest over encroachment 

— 8th December 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Evboriaria Magistrate Court has remanded a Chief Priest of Aduwawa community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Prince Nosa Osadolor, to prison custody for alleged forceful encroachment on the land belonging to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Benin.

He was remanded on a 10-count charge bordering on demolition of NTA Aduwawa perimeter fencing, forceful encroachment of NTA premises with firearms and causing fear among staff of the station.

Osadolor, also known as Afro, had earlier told newsmen that the land belonged to the community’s shrine.

The priest said the land is known as ‘Egbebo’ (juju forest) and it is where the building of the priest was supposed to be built.

He said the shrine was erected by Oba Ewuare in the 15th century and that the priesthood passed from father to son.

His words: “The shrine is not mine. It was planted by Oba Ewuare. This place is a traditional ground for the shrine.” However, presiding Magistrate, T. O. Omoruyi, remanded Osadolor to prison custody pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution on whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the case. The case was adjourned to January 22, 2018 for mentioning.

