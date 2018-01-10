The Sun News
Court remands 39 shi'ites members in prison over 'unlawful assembly'

Court remands 39 shi’ites members in prison over ‘unlawful assembly’

— 10th January 2018

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

About 39 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites, arrested by men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command have been remanded in prison custody.

The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, around the National Mosque, Abuja, for unlawful assembly and disturbance of public peace, were detained at the Wuse Police Station, from where they were charged to the Magistrate court, Wuse.

The Shi’ite group had, for past three days, embarked on a peaceful protest, in Abuja, to demand the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakizaki, who was arrested in 2016, following a clash with a soldiers on the entourage of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, while on an official visit to the Depot, Nigerian Army, at Zaria.

The protesters mostly men and ranges between the ages of 18-28, were said to have traveled from Kano, Kastina and Kaduna states to the FCT.

The protesters who are demanding the unconditional release of their leader, whom they said may have been killed by the Federal Government.

 

Latest

Court remands 39 shi’ites members in prison over ‘unlawful assembly’

— 10th January 2018

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja About 39 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites, arrested by men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command have been remanded in prison custody. The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, around the National Mosque, Abuja, for unlawful assembly and disturbance of public peace, were…

  • Benue killings: Group blasts Unongo over comments on Atiku

    — 10th January 2018

    …Plans 5 million man protest From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The South East Chapter of Atiku Solidarity Movement 2019, on Wednesday, took a swipe on a chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Chief Paul Unongo, following his allegation that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is a major financier of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association…

  • Buhari has done well, can seek second term – Momoh

    — 10th January 2018

    (NAN) A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the delivery of his electoral promises. Momoh, a former Minister of Information, gave the assessment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said though there were still some…

  • 2019: I’m next governor of Nasarawa, says Al-makura’s close ally

    — 10th January 2018

    …..Promises to sustain his legacies From: Linus Oota, Lafia A close ally of the Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, Arch. Shehu Tukur, has declared his intention to run for the governorship race of the state come 2019, adding that he would surely succeed the incumbent. Arch. Tukur, who is the chief project consultant…

  • Kidnapping: Doctors shut down hospitals in C’ River

    — 10th January 2018

    …Questions government’s approach to security From: Judex Okoro, Calabar The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch, has withdrawn medical services in all hospitals, both private and public, in protest against incessant kidnapping of its members. The public and institutional hospitals closed down included University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), the Federal Neuro Psychiatric…

