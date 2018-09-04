– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
4th September 2018 - UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
4th September 2018 - Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures
4th September 2018 - South Africa enters ‘technical recession’
4th September 2018 - Restructuring: ‘Atiku leaves out the elephant in the room’ – Osinbajo
4th September 2018 - Lagos Chief Judge urges staff to adhere to Code of Conduct
4th September 2018 - Alien herdsmen and the rest of us
4th September 2018 - Only Green Party can deliver Nigeria – Akinsoyinu, Senatorial aspirant
4th September 2018 - Information minister condoles late retired Director’s family
Home / National / Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
criminal intimidation

Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation

— 4th September 2018

NAN

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old motorcyclist, Yushau Aliyu, standing trial for criminally intimidating and inflicting injuries on Babangida Abdullahi.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of Aliyu to enable the Police conclude its investigation into the case.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for further mention.

Aliyu, who resides at Dahili area of Sokoto, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt, levelled against him.

READ ALSO UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Khalid Musa, told the court that the case was reported at the Ugwuan Rogo Police Station, Sokoto, by the complainant on May 1.

Musa said that the accused person criminally intimidated Abdullahi that he was going to kill him, saying that the accused used a cutlass to inflict injury on Abdullahi’s hand.

The prosecutor said that the accused, therefore, ran away to an unknown destination, after which he was arrested on Aug. 20.

Musa said that the offence committed contravened Sections 397 and 247 of the Penal Code.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

criminal intimidation

Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation

— 4th September 2018

NAN A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old motorcyclist, Yushau Aliyu, standing trial for criminally intimidating and inflicting injuries on Babangida Abdullahi. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of Aliyu to enable the Police conclude its investigation into the case. The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for further…

  • FANI KAYODE

    UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters

    — 4th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja About three hours after a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrived at the Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, for interview over alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication, he is yet to be released, as at time of filing this report. Fani-Kayode, who arrived the Force Headquarters at about 2:35pm, on Tuesday,…

  • inec

    CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has registered 443, 000 new voters in the just concluded Continues Voters Registration (CVR) in Plateau. Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head, Voters Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday…

  • opsh

    Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN As more rural communities in Plateau come under attacks, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the outfit in charge of security in the north-central state, says it has reinforced measures to check the trend. Maj. Adam Umar,  its spokesperson, in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, said that patrols had been intensified in affected areas to…

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    South Africa enters ‘technical recession’

    — 4th September 2018

    Africa’s second largest economy, South Africa, has entered a technical recession in the second quarter as it contracted 0.77 per cent. Latest data released, on Tuesday, by the South African authorities’ shows President Ramaphosa’s six-month-old government posting a negative start like his immediate predecessor, Jacob Zuma. The country’s Gross Domestic Product was reported at a…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share