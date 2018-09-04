NAN

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old motorcyclist, Yushau Aliyu, standing trial for criminally intimidating and inflicting injuries on Babangida Abdullahi.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of Aliyu to enable the Police conclude its investigation into the case.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for further mention.

Aliyu, who resides at Dahili area of Sokoto, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt, levelled against him.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Khalid Musa, told the court that the case was reported at the Ugwuan Rogo Police Station, Sokoto, by the complainant on May 1.

Musa said that the accused person criminally intimidated Abdullahi that he was going to kill him, saying that the accused used a cutlass to inflict injury on Abdullahi’s hand.

The prosecutor said that the accused, therefore, ran away to an unknown destination, after which he was arrested on Aug. 20.

Musa said that the offence committed contravened Sections 397 and 247 of the Penal Code.