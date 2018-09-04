Court remands 20-year-old trader in court for alleged assault

NAN

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 20-year-old trader, Shehu Ibrahim in court for alleged assault on one Bello Mohammed.

The Chief Magistrate, Mallam Abubakar Adamu, said that the court had to remand Ibrahim to enable the police conclude investigation into the case.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 10 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Abubakar Tambuwal, had told the court that the case was reported at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) office in Sokoto South Division, Sokoto by the complainant on Aug. 12.

Tambuwal said that the defendant went to the complainant at Aliyu Jodi area of the state capital and used a razor blade to inflict injuries on his head and all over his body, thereby causing him serious injuries.

The prosecutor, consequently, prayed the court to adjourn the case in order to allow the complainant, who is still receiving treatment in a hospital, to recover and thereafter give testimony in court.

Tambuwal said that the offence contravened Section 248 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.