– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Happy Eid el-Kabir celebration
21st August 2018 - Tackling human trafficking
21st August 2018 - Vindication of Bafarawa
21st August 2018 - Gov Shettima’s worthy example
21st August 2018 - Seiyefa: Balancing the security architecture
21st August 2018 - How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker
21st August 2018 - Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria
21st August 2018 - Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis
21st August 2018 - Literacy remains great empowerment tool for girl–child – El-Rufai
21st August 2018 - Anambra town where man, pythons live in harmony
Home / Cover / National / Court remands 114 pro-Biafra women in prison
PRO-BIAFRA WOMEN REMANDED IN PRISON

Court remands 114 pro-Biafra women in prison

— 21st August 2018

Magistrate S.K. Kadurumba directed that they should be remanded in prison while the matter was adjourned till September 3.

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An Owerri magistrate’s court has ordered that 114 pro-Biafra women who were arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command during a peaceful protest last Friday be remanded in prison. The women, who were suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) were charged with conspiracy to commit felony by the Imo State police commissioner.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women

Magistrate S.K. Kadurumba, who gave the order yesterday, said the court did not have the jurisdiction to grant them bail on the offence for which they were charged and directed that they should be remanded in prison while the matter was adjourned till September 3.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel for the IPOB women, said: “We had come to the court today to take the arrested women on bail so that they could be coming to the court from their respective homes whenever the case comes up. But the magistrate said that they were charged for conspiracy to commit felony, CAP 41 of the Criminal Code, and that she lacks the jurisdiction to try the matter and then adjourned the case for September 3, 2018, and ordered that they be remanded in the police custody.

“We are now left with no other option but to challenge the matter at the high court.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    It is Revolution with the Sword. It is Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives is only with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NEW YAM FESTIVAL

Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis

— 21st August 2018

For the past four years, the famous new yam festival celebrated yearly in Egiland, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers was not marked. Tony John, Port Harcourt New yam festival, for communities that observe and celebrate it, is a period of joy and thanksgiving to God, for making the natives see a new harvest…

  • Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu would rather live with the identified inadequacies in the government for the sake of fulfilling and preserving his presidential ambition in 2023.” – Tackles president, APC Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because…

  • TINUBU UNFAIR TO WIKE

    You’re unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov

    — 21st August 2018

    Ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is still in the eye of the storm following his attack of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, with Rivers State government accusing him of being unfair to Governor Nyesom Wike. READ ALSO: Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term Tinubu, in his statement, on Sunday, had alleged…

  • Tinubu THINKS everybody's like him

    Tinubu thinks everybody is like him –Tambuwal

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he was denied being Buhari’s vice president. He thinks every other person could behave his way.” Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has hit back at ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, accusing the latter of trying to rock the boat when he was denied opportunity of being President Muhammadu Buhari’s…

  • NORTH EAST REPORT WORRISOME

    Security reports from North East worrisome – FG

    — 21st August 2018

    “In the North East we are having worrisome report, we have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision.” • Buhari orders security chiefs to step up action Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has  described the security report from the North East as worrisome, after reviewing the situation critically. Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share