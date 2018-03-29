The Sun News
Court rejects application to recover seized OYO crude oil

— 29th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos State, has rejected the application by the Allied Energy Plc and Camac International (Nig) Ltd seeking a Mandatory Injunction against the Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) to stop the execution of an order to stop the seizure of assets under the court process initiated by NAE at the Federal High Court Lagos and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

On January 31, 2018, a Federal High Court had issued a Writ of Attachment to be executed against Allied Energy and Camac’s assets at Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 120 and 121 including seizure of the crude oil produced from OYO oilfields, following an earlier enforcement order of the Federal High Court Lagos granted by Justice Hadiza R. Shagari on 11th May, 2017 in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/625/2017 and upheld by the court on 16th January 2018.

The order was for recognition and enforcement of a Final Award rendered at the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) on 14th February, 2017 in favour of NAE against Allied Energy Plc,Camac International (Nigeria) Ltd and their parent company,Camac International Ltd (CIL) in respect of a contractual debt of over $200 million owed by them to NAE.

According to Court papers obtained,  Allied Energy and Camac had  filed an application at the Lagos State High Court requesting from the court Mandatory Injunctions to compel NAE to take all steps to undo the process initiated at the Federal High Court, including but not limited to writing a formal letter to the Deputy Chief Registrar (Sheriff) of the Federal High Court, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions to forthwith discontinue the execution carried out at the instance of  NAE on the 31st of January 2018.

In the case filed against  Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE), Allied Energy and Camac applied for the Mandatory Injunction to remove all locks, chains and restraints of whatsoever nature on the export valves aboard the Vessel FPSO Armada Perdana located offshore within Nigeria territorial waters, off Onne Port, Rivers State of Nigeria  on Oil Mining Lease No. 120 and Oil Mining Lease No. 121 (OML) 121) including all crude oil produced from OYO fields discharged into the vessel FSPO Armada Perdana.

In his ruling however,  after hearing oral and documentary addresses,  Justice T. A. O. Oyekan-Abdullai of the Lagos High Court,  on the 8th of March, 2018 and in Suit No. LD/019FRJ/2017 refused the prayers sought by the Allied Energy and Camac’s application.

