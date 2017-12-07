Court refuses pleas, sends Maryam Sanda back to prisons

An FCT High Court, in Jabi, FCT, has refused the oral application for bail made on behalf of Maryam Sanda and ordered her returned to prisons pending her re-arraignment, on Thursday, next week.

The FCT Police Command in a two-count charge accused Maryam, the daughter of a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu Sanda, of killing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, the son of Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad, a former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They alleged that Maryam had caused the death of Bello “by stabbing him on the chest with a broken bottle which eventually led to his death and you did with the knowledge that your act is likely to cause his death.”

Upon her arraignment on November 24, the court had ordered that she be remanded in prisons after she pleaded not guilty to the charge levied against her.

However, at the resumed hearing today, police Prosecutor, CSP James Idachaba informed the court an amended charge has been filed before the court where Maryam’s mother, Maimuna Aliyu has been added as defendant together with two others.

He however said all efforts to serve the charge on Maimuna and the others have proved abortive. He asked the court to adjourned the matter to Thursday, December 14 to enable the Police bring all the defendants to court so they can take their pleas together.