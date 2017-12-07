The Sun News
7th December 2017 - Court refuses pleas, sends Maryam Sanda back to prisons
7th December 2017 - Ahead PDP convention: Plateau PDP chair, Damishi Sango, son, four others kidnapped
7th December 2017 - Osinbajo confers 2017 National Merit Award on Adesina, Onobrakpeya 
7th December 2017 - Lagos govt. shuts 11 hotels over N354.75m tax evasion
7th December 2017 - AKARIGBO UPDATE: Ooni, other monarchs seated, as Amosun arrives venue
7th December 2017 - UPDATE: New Akarigbo ushered into arena
7th December 2017 - Ogun Speaker canvasses bigger space for women in governance
7th December 2017 - Numan killings: CAN fumes over ‘indifferent’ attitudes of leaders
7th December 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbajo arrives Sagamu
7th December 2017 - Gombe launches UN Resolution 1325 to alleviate plight of women
Court refuses pleas, sends Maryam Sanda back to prisons

Court refuses pleas, sends Maryam Sanda back to prisons

— 7th December 2017

An FCT High Court, in Jabi, FCT, has refused the oral application for bail made on behalf of Maryam Sanda and ordered her returned to prisons pending her re-arraignment, on Thursday, next week.

The FCT Police Command in a two-count charge accused Maryam, the daughter of a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu Sanda, of killing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, the son of Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad, a former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They alleged that Maryam had caused the death of Bello “by stabbing him on the chest with a broken bottle which eventually led to his death and you did with the knowledge that your act is likely to cause his death.”

Upon her arraignment on November 24, the court had ordered that she be remanded in prisons after she pleaded not guilty to the charge levied against her.

However, at the resumed hearing today, police Prosecutor, CSP James Idachaba informed the court an amended charge has been filed before the court where Maryam’s mother, Maimuna Aliyu has been added as defendant together with two others.

He however said all efforts to serve the charge on Maimuna and the others have proved abortive. He asked the court to adjourned the matter to Thursday, December 14 to enable the Police bring all the defendants to court so they can take their pleas together.

