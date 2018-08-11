– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch
11th August 2018 - Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family
11th August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu’s aide empowers 700 women with N7m
11th August 2018 - Mediating family businesses
11th August 2018 - Real reason Daura was sacked
11th August 2018 - Cyclists to chase N1.7m star prize in CyclingLagos
11th August 2018 - NAHCO records N4.6bn half year turnover
11th August 2018 - Tennis: Halep defeats Garcia to reach semi-final in Montreal
11th August 2018 - Dantokpa: Central Market of West Africa
11th August 2018 - ‘I live with three pellets in my chest’ – Samuel Kolawole Ayeni, newspapers & magazines seller
Home / National / Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch
COURT

Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch

— 11th August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Lokoja High Court has granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi from parading himself as the newly-appointed Obaro of Kabba or taking any steps and/or doing anything relating to the position of the Obaro of Kabba pending the  hearing and determination of the  motion of notice filed by the claimant of the stool.

The court  presided by Justice M M Gwatana also ordered the Kogi State Government  and the  state Chieftancy council who were joined in the suit  from  treating or taking any further action to recognize Owoniyi or any other person except from the Ilajo Royal family as  a  person that has the right to the chieftaincy of Obaro of Kabba pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice .

The Ilajo Royal family had approached the court challenging the  appointment of  Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi as the new Obaro of Kabba on the ground that he is not a member of  the Royal family and therefore not fit to hold the position of the revered stool.

Among the prayers sought by the claimant is  that the court should declare Ilajo Royal family as the custodian of the chieftaincy stool and the only family that can occupy the revered stool.

READ ALSO: Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family

The three ruling houses, namely the Mokelu, Ajinuhi and Ajibohokun of the Ilajo Royal family had, shortly after the appointment of Owoniyi, vehemently rejected the state government’s choice of Owoniyi  as ” politically motivated and an aberration of the traditional and  cultural norms  of Owe- Kabba people and  a negation in the administrative set up of the ancient town.”

The Ilajo Royal family also described the appointment of Owoniyi as strangely coming from a suburban settlement of odolu which is outside Kabba township which  originally has a Second-Class Chief as its ruler as ‘a glaring case of robbing Peter to pay Paul’.

The case was adjourned to September 4 for the hearing of motion on notice.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch

— 11th August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Lokoja High Court has granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi from parading himself as the newly-appointed Obaro of Kabba or taking any steps and/or doing anything relating to the position of the Obaro of Kabba pending the  hearing and determination of the  motion of notice filed…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family

    — 11th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bunmi Ojo, who was killed, on Friday night, by yet-to-be identified gunmen  in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. The late Ojo, a former aide to former Governor Segun Oni, was also a…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu’s aide empowers 700 women with N7m

    — 11th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi About 700 young women across Kebbi State have benefited from N7 million empowerment fund disbursed by Special Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna. Daily Sun gathered that the empowerment scheme, which was meant uplifting living standard of young women in the state, was distributed through the Less-…

  • CyclingLagos

    Cyclists to chase N1.7m star prize in CyclingLagos

    — 11th August 2018

    NAN In what apparently seems to be the biggest prize money in cycling events in Nigeria, the organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the star prize of N1.7 million for the winners of the competition. The Chairman, CyclingLagos, Soji Adeleye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the stakes were high for the much anticipated…

  • NAHCO

    NAHCO records N4.6bn half year turnover

    — 11th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has recorded N4.64 billion as its 2018 half year turnover. Mr Tayo Ajakaye, General Manager, Communications and Corporate Services of NAHCO, made this known on Saturday in Lagos. Ajakaye said that this was against the N3.71 billion recorded in the same period under review in 2017, adding…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share