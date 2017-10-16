The Sun News
16th October 2017 - Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau
16th October 2017 - Monkey Pox patient commits suicide
16th October 2017 - Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers
16th October 2017 - Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance
16th October 2017 - All 3 Monkey Pox cases in Nigeria in Bayelsa -FG 
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 
16th October 2017 - FG confirms three cases of Monkeypox virus
16th October 2017 - 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor
16th October 2017 - Paris Club refunds: Kaduna pays N21b pensions, death benefits
Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau

— 16th October 2017

 

 

 

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama District has ordered the federal government to serve on the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau charges it preferred on him.

Misau is slammed with a five count charge by the federal government bothering on alleged injurious falsehood against Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police.

After hearing the submissions made by the prosecution ‎counsel, Hadi Saleh in his chambers, the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice Ishaq Bello ordered that the charges be served on the Senator.

This was after the court had observed that the charge sheet is yet to be served on him.

Meanwhile, the ‎prosecuting counsel had informed the court that he wants to apply for a court summon on the defendant.

Justice Bello asked for particulars on the effort the made to show that the defendant deliberately refused to accept service, which had warranted application for summons.

He stressed the need to stop the culture of arresting people to compel them to come to court.

He added that‎ unless the prosecution comes back with particulars to show they they invited the defendant and he refused then the court will decide if to issue a warrant of arrest or summon.

He advised the prosecution not to start with hostility but to do the needful‎.

Justice Bello later fixed October 19 for parties to come back.

  • Monkey Pox patient commits suicide

    — 16th October 2017

      From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A monkey pox patient has committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Teaching University,Okolobiri, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The deceased was one of the patients being managed at the isolation facility at the NDUTH and was about to be discharged before he committed suicide. A statement from…

  • Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage

    — 16th October 2017

      From Bamgbola Gbolagunte, Akure Economic and commercial activities were  Monday grounded in Kajola and Araromi Communities in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as residents of the two communities protested against the over eight months power outage. The protesters who were mainly artisans and youths in large numbers took to the streets…

  • Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

    — 16th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Three suspected armed robberry suspects have been arrested by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command. The three suspects arrested over the weekend while trying to escape after a robbery incident along Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital are under interrogation in the custody of the…

  • Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance

    — 16th October 2017

      From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Interior Ministry counterpart, Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), met Monday to resolve issues against prompt issuance of visa. The development, according to Onyeama, was to find solution to the ease of doing business in the country. The meeting also had in attendance,…

