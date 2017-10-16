Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama District has ordered the federal government to serve on the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau charges it preferred on him.

Misau is slammed with a five count charge by the federal government bothering on alleged injurious falsehood against Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police.

After hearing the submissions made by the prosecution ‎counsel, Hadi Saleh in his chambers, the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice Ishaq Bello ordered that the charges be served on the Senator.

This was after the court had observed that the charge sheet is yet to be served on him.

Meanwhile, the ‎prosecuting counsel had informed the court that he wants to apply for a court summon on the defendant.

Justice Bello asked for particulars on the effort the made to show that the defendant deliberately refused to accept service, which had warranted application for summons.

He stressed the need to stop the culture of arresting people to compel them to come to court.

He added that‎ unless the prosecution comes back with particulars to show they they invited the defendant and he refused then the court will decide if to issue a warrant of arrest or summon.

He advised the prosecution not to start with hostility but to do the needful‎.

Justice Bello later fixed October 19 for parties to come back.