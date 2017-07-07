The Sun News
Court orders ex-VC, bursar remanded in EFCC custody

Court orders ex-VC, bursar remanded in EFCC custody

— 7th July 2017

An Osun State High Court in Ile–Ife on Friday ordered that Anthony Elujoba, the immediate former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, be remanded in EFCC custody.
The court also gave a similar order in respect of the institution’s former Bursar, Josephine Akeredolu.
The presiding Judge, Justice David Olademeji, said that the order was due to the gravity of the alleged offences the defendants were charged with.
Oladimeji said that the defendants would remain in EFCC custody pending bail application on July 11, the next adjourned date.
The accused persons, who were arrested on July 5, are facing a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and abuse of office.
The EFCC prosecuting Counsel, Mr Festus Ojo, had told the court that the accused persons committed the offences during their tenure in office as the Vice Chancellor of OAU and Bursar of the institution respectively.
Ojo said that Elujoba and Akeredolu had conspired to involve themselves in some alleged financial corruption and abuse of Office.
Counsel to the accused persons, Mr Ibrahim Lawal, who had earlier filed a bail application before the court, made an oral plea for the bail of the defendants, citing their integrity and past compliance with EFCC invitations as grounds for that request.
However, the EFCC counsel opposed the bail application and explained that granting such prayers could affect the process of justice.
He urged the court to order that the defendants be remanded in Ilesha Prison. (NAN)

