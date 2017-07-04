The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation
4th July 2017 - Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection
4th July 2017 - All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle
4th July 2017 - Flood kills Okada rider in Ekiti
4th July 2017 - Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt. suspects arson
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-Abacha spokesperson, Sani Attah is dead
4th July 2017 - Senate renews war with Presidency
4th July 2017 - Army establishes call centre in Ondo
4th July 2017 - 18 killed in South Africa bus crash
4th July 2017 - ‎Igbo sue Buhari over appointment of PENCOM DG
Home / Cover / National / Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation

Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation

— 4th July 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja,  has ordered that the trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako will continue during its annual long vacation.

The Federal High Courts in Nigeria proceed on annual long vacation from July 11 to September 9.
The judge, Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Tuesday after counsel in the matter agreed to sit during the court’s vacation.

“This is a criminal matter and so the court can hear a criminal matter during vacation if parties agree,” Abang said.

He added that moreover, the Supreme Court had ruled that hearing in criminal matters should not be delayed.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) told the court that he was favorably disposed to sitting on the matter during the court’s vacation.

“In criminal matters, consent of parties is not required to sit during vacation, even if it is required by law, without conceding, I will gladly come before your lordship during the court’s annual vacation.”

All the defence counsel also agreed to sit during the vacation and the judge adjourned the matter until July 26.

Earlier, before the giving the order, the 10th prosecution witness, Mr Sunday Adebayo, gave his testimony.

Adebayo who said that he was a compliance officer with First City Monument Bank, identified the account opening package of Nyako with his bank which was admitted in evidence.

NAN further reports that Nyako and his son, Sen. Abdulaziz Murtala-Nyako are standing trial over alleged N40 billion fraud.

Father and son are facing a 37-count money laundering charge alongside two others, Zulkifik Abba and Abubakar Aliyu.

They allegedly diverted the funds from the Adamawa treasury between January 2011 and December 2014.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation

— 4th July 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja,  has ordered that the trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako will continue during its annual long vacation. The Federal High Courts in Nigeria proceed on annual long vacation from July 11 to September 9. The judge, Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Tuesday after counsel in the matter…

Share

  • Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection

    — 4th July 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, struck out the counter motion by the Federal Government challenging sovereignty suit by the Bilie Human Rights Initiatives on behalf of  the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Presiding Judge, Justice Louis Alagoa,…

    Share

  • All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle

    — 4th July 2017

    Dinatu Yohanna, the 2nd best Nigerian woman at the 2016 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, says she is ready to prove her mettle in the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria championships. The championships, an All-Nigeria event, will hold from July 13 to July 15 in Abuja with no fewer than 400 athletes invited locally and…

    Share

  • Flood kills Okada rider in Ekiti

    — 4th July 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti A 33-year old commercial motorcyclist identified as Ajeniyi Victor ‎wa,s on Monday evening, killed by flood caused by two hours of torrential downpour in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Victor’s body was found in the early hour of Tuesday by search party and police deployed by the commissioner of Police, Mr….

    Share

  • Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt. suspects arson

    — 4th July 2017

    Fire gutted part of Zambia’s biggest market in the nation’s capital on Tuesday in what the government suspected was an act of arson as tensions rise following the arrest of an opposition leader. United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested in April and charged with treason for impeding president Edgar Lungu’s motorcade….

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share