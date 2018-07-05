Court okays judicial review of lawyers’ request for Buhari’s impeachment

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has approved a judicial review of the suit requesting it to compel the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ilesa branch, Mr. Kanmi Ajibola and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi, had urged the court to compel the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceeding against the president.

In his ruling, Justice Maurine Onyetenu granted leave to the lawyers to commence process of seeking its intervention to compel the National Assembly to perform the action of beginning the process for President Buhari’s impeachment.

The lawyers need to first seek and obtain leave of court by motion ex parte before beginning judicial review. This will entail the National Assembly being heard.

The plaintiffs had three months ago written to both the lower and the upper chambers of the National Assembly on the need to impeach President Buhari, citing alleged constitutional breaches by the president and threatened that they would approach the court if they failed to act accordingly.