– The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker
12th July 2018 - Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death
12th July 2018 - Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother
12th July 2018 - SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G
12th July 2018 - Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon
12th July 2018 - Senate receives Bill on State Police
12th July 2018 - Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps
12th July 2018 - NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists
12th July 2018 - Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi
12th July 2018 - Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition
Home / National / Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker
COURT

Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker

— 12th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The three months suspension on Hon. Godwin Adenomo by Edo State House of Assembly has been declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect whatsoever’ by an Edo State High Court.

Recall that Adenomo, who represents Ovia South West constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on May 16 for demanding payment of N220 million as his outstanding benefits and salaries.

‎The House had suspended him for the first three months in the first instance for failing to appear before its ad hoc committee to prove his claims.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, who announced Adenomo’s suspension at plenary, said he did not follow proper channel in line with the house’s rules to make his demands which he described as political and a deliberate attempt to malign and bring the house to disrepute.

‎The suspension forced Hon. Adenomo to seek redress at the State High Court.

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by his Counsel, Kingsley Obamogie, Justice V.O. Oviawe held that Speaker Adjoto lacked powers to suspend Adenomo for three months.

The Court held that suspending the lawmaker without any hearing was unconstitutional, invalid, null and void and set aside the purported suspension of Adenomo as member representing Ovia South – West Constituency.

It further held that Hon. Adenomo is entitled to exercise his constitutional rights and discharge his duties as the representative of his Constituency without any inhibition or constraint whatsoever from the defendants.

The Court also odered that Hon Adenomo should not be subjected to any form of marginalization whatsoever by the Speaker, their servants, agents and/or privies.

It, therefore, granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining Speaker Adjoto, their servants, agents and/or privies from interfering with the rights of Adenomo as the elected member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Ovia South – West Constituency, without due regard to the process of law.

The Court further granted an order of injunction restraining the Defendants from further marginalizing Adenomo in breach of his right as elected member of the assembly representing Ovia South-West Constituency.

It held  that the request of Adenomo to the ad hoc committee for adjournment of its sitting to 21st May, 2018 to enable him appear, was reasonable which the ad hoc committee ought to have acceded to.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker

— 12th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The three months suspension on Hon. Godwin Adenomo by Edo State House of Assembly has been declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect whatsoever’ by an Edo State High Court. Recall that Adenomo, who represents Ovia South West constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on May 16 for demanding payment of N220…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death

    — 12th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with the family of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, over the gruesome murder of their daughter, Khadijat. Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko was allegedly killed in Akure by his boy friend, on Sunday….

  • SARAKI

    Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother

    — 12th July 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled with Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family, on the death of their mother, Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki spoke glowingly of the late Hajiya Baraje and stated that she has raised a…

  • SEC

    SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G

    — 12th July 2018

    NAN The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned until October 24 hearing of the preliminary objection filed by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in the suit instituted against it by its suspended Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo. Justice Sanusi Kado, adjourned the suit after listening to submissions of counsel and ordered that hearing notice be served…

  • SENATE

    Senate receives Bill on State Police

    — 12th July 2018

    NAN The Senate is set to receive for first reading, a Bill to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create state police. According to the order paper of the upper legislative chambers for Thursday, the bill is listed as the first item for presentation. In keeping to his promise to present…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share