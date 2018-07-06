The Sun News
Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance

— 6th July 2018

George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Members of the Imo state APC Coalition Alliance said that they were shocked over the nullification of the state Congresses by a Federal High court sitting in Owerri, Imo state capital, saying that they will certainly appeal the judgement. 
This was just as the Coalition Alliance have vowed that Governor Rochas Okorocha will never achieve his desired third term through his Son – in – Law inspite of the  slight set back .
In a statement  signed by the Spokesman of the Imo APC Coalition Alliance , Dr. TOE Ekechi said that they were surprised .
The statement which reads in part said , ” like many Nigerians, particularly Imolites we wish to express our surprise and deep shock over the Federal High Court judgment of Thursday, July 5, 2018 which nullified the 2018 Ward Congress of our great party, APC in Imo State.
We are evaluating the ramifications of the judgment in the context of the experiences at the National Convention and the report of the National Convention Appeal Panel before issuing a detailed statement. For certain however, is our resolve to appeal the judgment so that truth, equity and justice may prevail.”
It futher read, ” We thank all true and progressive members of our party,  Imolites and indeed Nigerians, home and in the diaspora for their solidarity and grave concerns for Imo State in the hands of an Emperor. We have never been in any illusion that we are fighting for justice against a desperate, ruthless and sitting Governor with uncontrolled access to state funds to sponsor an unholy, selfish 3rd term agenda.
Inspite of this slight set back we hereby assure them that the dream of Governor Rochas Okorocha succeeding himself in a third term through the proxy of his son-in-law will not be realized.”
