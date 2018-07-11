The Sun News
COURT

Court jails man 15-yrs for stealing in Edo

— 11th July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

An accused person, Osamede Okhomina, was sentenced  to 15 years imprisonment by an Evboriaria Magistrate Court in Edo State for  breaking into people’s homes and stealing household items.

He was said to have broken into the homes of Osuagwu Sonia and Janet Kayode and stole television set, shoes, laptops, belts, perfume, sunglasses and N50,000 cash.

Osamede, who was said to have committed the offence on January 18, 2017 at Israel Lawani Street, off Country Home Road in Benin-City, was arraigned on a five-count charge bothering on stealing, conspiracy, break-in and entry and unlawful possession of firearms.

‎He pleaded not guilty to the charges and did not call any witness during trial.

Police Prosecutor, Inspt. Olatoye Oluwaseun, called Sergeant Onyema Sunday, who testified that Osamede committed the offences.

Inspt. Oluwaseun said the offences were punishable under sections 516, 411(2) 390(9) of the Criminal Code cap 48 vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State as applicable in Edo State.

Consequently, Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. C.E Oghuma, found the accused guilty of four out of the five-count charge.

She, therefore, sentenced Osamede to two years imprisonment on count one, six years on count two, four years on count four and three years on count five.‎

The sentences which were without option of fine, are to run ‎concurrently.

