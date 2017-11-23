The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief
23rd November 2017 - Putin sees prospect in Russia, Sudan economic cooperation
23rd November 2017 - Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members
23rd November 2017 - Okowa tasks corps members on community development
23rd November 2017 - Finland baker launches bread made from crushed crickets
23rd November 2017 - Gov. Ishaku urges Taraba residents to key into VAIDS
23rd November 2017 - Zik’s wife wants Igbo women in politics
23rd November 2017 - Zamfara NYSC assures corps members of safety
23rd November 2017 - Senate rejects Buhari’s Zamfara REC nominee, clears two others
23rd November 2017 - Pyongyang slams S’ Korea for holding frequent military drills with US
Home / National / Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief

Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief

— 23rd November 2017

A Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Abdullahi Ibrahim, to 30 days imprisonment for mischief.

Ibrahim, a resident of Kauchikau in the state, faced a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and mischief.

However, the accused pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

The Prosecutor, Ibrahim Salisu, had told the court that one Harrison Adejo of Masaka in Nasarawa State, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Station, Masaka on Nov. 16.

Salisu said that on the same day, the complainant received a call from an unknown person, asking him to meet him at the Road Safety Junction, Kauchikau.

He said that the caller told Adejo that he was calling him in respect of his friend’s phone that was in his possession.

Salisu stated that when Adejo arrived at the place, he met the accused and three others now at large, who beat him up and made away with the items in his possession.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 97, 266 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Victor Manga, sentenced Ibrahim to 30 days imprisonment with an option of N2,000 fine.

Manga warned the accused to desist from committing crime and urged him to be of good behaviour. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief

— 23rd November 2017

A Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Abdullahi Ibrahim, to 30 days imprisonment for mischief. Ibrahim, a resident of Kauchikau in the state, faced a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and mischief. However, the accused pleaded guilty and begged for leniency. The Prosecutor, Ibrahim Salisu, had told…

  • Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), David Pwanidi Markson, has urged members of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members to adjust to the situations at the camp. Markson made the call, on Thursday, during the official opening of the camp located at Amada in Akko Local…

  • Okowa tasks corps members on community development

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday, charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be committed and dedicated during their service to the father land. Okowa specifically tasked them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities during their primary assignments in the service year….

  • Gov. Ishaku urges Taraba residents to key into VAIDS

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku, Taraba State, on Thursday,  urged both corporate businesses and private individuals to take advantage of the federal government Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to clear themselves with tax agencies both at the state and federal levels. Ishaku said this at a town hall stakeholders meeting on…

  • Zik’s wife wants Igbo women in politics

    — 23rd November 2017

      From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Wife of first Nigeria’s President, Prof. Uche Azikiwe, has called on Igbo women to stop shying away and go fully into politics like their male counterparts. Prof. Azikiwe made this call at a one-day international Igbo women conference organized by the Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organization Worldwide in collaboration with Ezumezu…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share