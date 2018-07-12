The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters
12th July 2018 - Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov
12th July 2018 - NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6
12th July 2018 - NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending
12th July 2018 - ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’
12th July 2018 - I slept with my girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days, says suspected killer of ex-deputy gov’s daughter
12th July 2018 - The Lagos tanker explosion
12th July 2018 - TINA OKOLI 08022708455
11th July 2018 - FG moves against fake news
11th July 2018 - EFCC Benin zonal office marks African Anti-Corruption Day with road walk
Home / Cover / National / Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters
COURT JAILS 113 BOKO HARAM

Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters

— 12th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The special court for the trial of terrorism-related cases has convicted and sentenced 113 Boko Haram terrorists to jail for their involvement in acts of terrorism.

The convicts, who were sentenced to various jail terms, were arraigned before the special court sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, by the Federal Government.

They were charged for various offences, ranging from membership of the proscribed Boko Haram group, concealing information vital to security agencies, providing support to the sect and participating in acts of terrorism, which resulted in the death of many persons.

Those sentenced included Kabiru Mohammed, from Kaban-Magadan, Funtua, Katsina State. He was accused of receiving training in the use of explosives and other terror items. He was also accused of participating in a series of attacks in Bama, Konduga, and Baga in Borno State, and Damaturu in Yobe State, which led to deaths in the two states.

According to him, he joined the sect in 2013 and rose to become a leader. He was said to have led others in carrying out attacks as well as instructing them to carry out attacks on people and communities.

Mohammed, who disclosed that

he voluntarily joined Boko Haram, said, at a time, he became tired of the kind of life he was leading and threw away his gun and escaped to Katsina, his home state.

He was arrested in 2015 at a motor park in Katsina. He pleaded guilty to all the seven counts brought against him and was consequently sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour on each of the counts, which are to run concurrently from the day of his arrest.

Also sentenced was Adamu Mohammed, 22, from Gombe State, who was charged with the murder of six people as well as throwing a bomb into a marketplace. While he admitted to killing six persons with a shotgun, he, however, claimed he threw the bomb in a river and not in a marketplace.

He was sentenced to 25 full calendar years with hard labour in a maximum prison without an option of fine.

Banzana Yusuf, from Kano State, on his part, bagged 20 years for his role in the planning and kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

Similarly, Shetima Modu, 25, was arraigned on a four-count charge of engaging in terrorism activities.

Sabo Kyari Mohammed, who was described by the Department of State Service (DSS) as a “strong member of Boko Haram,” bagged a jail term of five calendar years. Part of the charge against him included providing surveillance for the group and participating in the attack known as “operation point and kill” in his village, Misau, in Borno State. He was arrested by men of the Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State, along with his wife and two children.

In handing down the sentence, the judge stated that though the defendant, being a first-time offender, the court ordinarily ought to have showed him mercy in the judgement, but, “due to the carnage and wanton destruction of lives their action caused society, he is to serve a five full calendar years imprisonment. This is to serve as a deterrent to himself and others like him,” the judge held.

Also sentenced is Zainab Idris, wife of Boko Haram commander, Babawo Idris. Zainab was arrested in 2014 with her two children, while on her way to join her husband in Sambisa forest.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT JAILS 113 BOKO HARAM

Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters

— 12th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The special court for the trial of terrorism-related cases has convicted and sentenced 113 Boko Haram terrorists to jail for their involvement in acts of terrorism. The convicts, who were sentenced to various jail terms, were arraigned before the special court sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, by…

  • Imo Assembly directs CHIEF JUDGE to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

    Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

    — 12th July 2018

    As Madumere’s supporters storm House George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against  the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, saying there is prime facie case against him….

  • EXECUTIVE ORDER 6

    NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6

    — 12th July 2018

    Summons AGF over assets confiscation policy Senate urges president to set up judicial panel of inquiry Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja The National Assembly yesterday rejected the Executive Order 6, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, and urged the President to suspend its implementation, noting that it is similar to Decree 2 of 1984….

  • TRUMP - NATO - DEFENCE SPENDING

    NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending

    — 12th July 2018

    United States President Donald Trump shocked allies at a fraught North Atlantic Treat Organisation (NATO) summit yesterday by suddenly demanding that members double their defence spending commitments. Trump’s surprise demand came after he clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling Germany a “captive” of Russia because of its gas links and singling out Berlin for failing…

  • IMPEACHMENT

    ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’

    — 12th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said from the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it is impracticable for any state House of Assembly to impeach a governor in one day. He added that by the constitutional provisions, the processes leading to the impeachment of a governor take not less than…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share