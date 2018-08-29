– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs
29th August 2018 - Over 1,000 cases of acute water diarrhoea in Borno
29th August 2018 - Rice poisoning: Ebonyi govt. shuts Abakaliki Rice Mill
29th August 2018 - Ebonyi: IRI seeks improved youths participation in politics
29th August 2018 - Abia group accuses dep. gov. of overheating state
29th August 2018 - Imo guber: Ihedioha picks PDP nomination form
29th August 2018 - Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime reduction in Enugu
29th August 2018 - Basketball: World Cup debut excites Elo
29th August 2018 - Explain unremitted N4trn oil money, PDP charges Buhari
29th August 2018 - Tennis: Dina Meshref set to dethrone Oshonaike
Home / National / Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs
DSTV SUBSCRIPTIONS

Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs

— 29th August 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has insisted that it’s ex-parte order restraining MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd from increasing  the subscription tariffs for its cable television, DSTV, remains valid and subsists.

The restraining order in reference was issued on August 20, 2018, by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba who is sitting as a vacation Judge.

It was sequel to a motion ex-parte filed alongside an originating summon marked FHC/ABJ/CS/894/18 brought before the court by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

READ ALSO: Rice poisoning: Ebonyi govt. shuts Abakaliki Rice Mill

The suit was consequent upon an announcement by MultiChoice Nigeria, made in July that from August 1, 2018, of a new monthly subscription rates for the DSTV Premium package from N14,700 to N15,800 (about 7.5 per cent) Compact Plus from N9,900 to N10,650; Compact bouquet from N6,300 to N6,800; Family from N3,800 to N4,000, and Access from N1,900 to N2,000.

The interim order specifically restrained Multichoice Nigeria or its agents and representatives from continuing the implementation of any increase in subscription rates or price review policy imposing increased charges and costs on the consumers pending the determination of the motion on notice.

It further restrained DSTV from further carrying on or continuing any conduct or activity which interferes with or has effect of circumventing the outcome of ongoing investigations by the CPC into the company’s compliance or non-compliance with the February 16, 2016 order pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, granted the authority for the CPC to file the suit in accordance with the provisions of Section 10 and 16 of the Consumer Protection Council Act, Cap c25, LFN 2004.

At the resumed hearing of the case, on Tuesday, ‎the court was informed by counsel to CPC, Babatunde Irukera that MultiChoice had issued a public statement to the effect that it would not obey the court order.

Irukera, who is the Director General of CPC, had complained to the court about the conduct of MultiChoice in respect of the interim restraining order made on August 20, directing the defendant to revert to status quo with respect to a material teem between MultiChoice and its subscribers.

“My lord, the evidence is that the defendant has declined to comply with the order of court. The definition of MultiChoice is express, not circumstantial.

“In a public statement, MultiChoice characterized the court order as an affront, and repeatedly said to subscribees who tried to renew their subscriptions pursuant to the court order that it will not, and has no intention of obeying the order” Irukera stated.

READ ALSO: CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba eyes win over CARA Brazzaville

The CPC lawyer told the court that he was in possession of the affidavit  evidence.

Though, counsel to the defendant, M. J. Onibanjo SAN denied that there was such a publication, however he insisted that the plaintiff ought to have brought a formal complain.

At this juncture, the court restated that it’s order of August 20, “still subsists and in force”, adding that CPC knows what to do if an opposing party in a suit flouts a valid order of court.

Justice warned the defendant against taking any step that will over reach the court.

Earlier, Onibanjo had informed the court that he filed a motion on notice together with a notice of appeal seeking stay of proceedings and execution of the order ex-parte.

The matter has been adjourned to September 3, for hearing.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DSTV SUBSCRIPTIONS

Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs

— 29th August 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has insisted that it’s ex-parte order restraining MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd from increasing  the subscription tariffs for its cable television, DSTV, remains valid and subsists. The restraining order in reference was issued on August 20, 2018, by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba who is sitting as a…

  • Diarrhoea

    Over 1,000 cases of acute water diarrhoea in Borno

    — 29th August 2018

    Govt tasks public on sanitation Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 1, 068 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) have been reported in some communities in 10 local governments of Borno State. Commissioner for  Health, Haruna Mshelia at a press conference in Maiduguri yesterday blamed poor sanitation and lack of personal hygiene as responsible for the health…

  • RICE POISONING

    Rice poisoning: Ebonyi govt. shuts Abakaliki Rice Mill

    — 29th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Government, on Tuesday, closed down the popular Abakaliki Rice Mill located along the popular Ogoja Road over alleged discovery of poisonous and adulterated rice in the mill. The closure was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, at the State…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi: IRI seeks improved youths participation in politics

    — 29th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The International Republican Institute (IRI) has called on the youths in Ebonyi State to participate actively in the politics and governance of their state. This, it said, would give them the opportunity to contribute in making government’s policies that affect them and as well maximize the gains of democracy available to them….

  • ABIA

    Abia group accuses dep. gov. of overheating state

    — 29th August 2018

    Odionyenfe Mba A group, Ohafia LGA Unity Forum, has accused supporters of Abia State deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, of carrying out activities that may work against the People’ s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election in the state. In a communiqué  issued at its August 13 meeting in Ohafia, and signed by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share