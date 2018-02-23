The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - Court hears Wike’s suit against house searches May 9
23rd February 2018 - Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow
23rd February 2018 - As FG, Yobe confirm abduction: 2 schoolgirls killed in failed rescue operation
23rd February 2018 - N13bn arms deal: Ihejirika quizzed again, granted bail, passport seized
23rd February 2018 - Why I was removed as Northern Senators’ Forum chairman –Abdullahi Adamu
23rd February 2018 - …Lawmakers divided over his sack
23rd February 2018 - 2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate
23rd February 2018 - 8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019
23rd February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu blasts Oyegun
23rd February 2018 - Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction
Home / National / Court hears Wike’s suit against house searches May 9

Court hears Wike’s suit against house searches May 9

— 23rd February 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed May 9, 2018 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and two others.

In the suit, Wike is seeking an order restraining the IGP, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) from searching any of his houses.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date for judgment after listening to the adoption of final addresses by counsel to both parties ‎to the fundamental rights suit.

In adopting his address, Sylva Ogwemoh (SAN), counsel to Wike, said the suit is seeking the interpretation of Section 308 of the 1999  Constitution.

“The focal point of our summons is the interpretation of Section 308 of the constitution as it relates to search warrant.

“A search warrant is undoubtedly a process of court and if that is the case, there is a breach of the absolute immunity that Section 308 confers on the plaintiff (Wike),” he said.

Ogwemoh argued that the section provided that a search warrant required the appearance of the plaintiff who had immunity at the property to be searched.

He said the submission by the counsel to the police that it had the discretion to search the governor’s house in his absence was against the law.

The senior lawyer added that since they were only seeking an interpretation to the law, there was no need to attach a warrant to the application.

Counsel to the IGP, Mr David Igbodo, opposing the application, prayed the court to dismiss it on the grounds that it was mere speculations.

“The application is speculative because in the first instance, there is no search warrant attached to it.

“The only exhibit attached is the interview granted by Wike himself in which he made allegations that the police wants to search his house in Abuja.

“He made the allegation but he did not attach the search warrant to prove it.

“Assuming without conceding that the police obtained a warrant to search the Rivers governors house in Abuja, the question is can the police execute the warrant without requiring his presence?

“The question has been answered by the Supreme Court and the answer is yes, the police can effectively do that without requiring his presence.

“So, the government house of Rivers in Abuja can be searched without the governor’s presence as there are security men there that can witness the search.”

Igbodo further submitted that the law allowed the police to gather evidence and investigate officials who had immunity, adding that a search warrant is a process of obtaining evidence during investigation.

He said the governor enjoys immunity which is not in dispute but while he enjoys immunity, he can be investigated and during the process of investigation, evidence can be gathered against him.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court hears Wike’s suit against house searches May 9

— 23rd February 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed May 9, 2018 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and two others. In the suit, Wike is seeking an order restraining the IGP, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…

  • Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow

    — 23rd February 2018

    ■ IK of Big Brother Africa to anchor event PALPABLE excitement has enveloped Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, with the conclusion of arrangement for the glamorous The Sun Awards holding tomorrow at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria island, Lagos. This is coming at a time celebrated compere and radio/television on-air personality,…

  • As FG, Yobe confirm abduction: 2 schoolgirls killed in failed rescue operation

    — 23rd February 2018

    •  Some students unaccounted for – Lai Mohammed From Timothy Olanrewaju in Dapchi; Ali Abare, Gombe; Fred Itua; Ndubuisi Orji; Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Two of the girls abducted by Boko Haram at the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe State, on Monday have been reported dead in a failed rescue operation. Their bodies were…

  • N13bn arms deal: Ihejirika quizzed again, granted bail, passport seized

    — 23rd February 2018

    James Ojo; Molly Kilete, Abuja Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, yesterday, returned to the investigative room of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further questioning in relation to the $2.1 billion arms procurement fund for the fight against insurgency in the North East approved by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.  Ihejirika…

  • Why I was removed as Northern Senators’ Forum chairman –Abdullahi Adamu

    — 23rd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was sacked as chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, has opened up on behind-the-scene-details of his removal. At the close of Wednesday’s plenary, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, announced Adamu’s removal. Ekweremadu also announced senator Aliyu Wamakko as his replacement. Admau, who opened up to a Lagos-based…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share