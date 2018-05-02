The Sun News
ELECTION SEQUENCE

JUST IN: Court halts Oyo LG poll

— 2nd May 2018

A Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, halted the conduct of the planned local government election in the state.

The council elections had been scheduled to hold on May 12.

The court stopped the poll after it delivered its ruling in a case instituted by some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in the state over the creation of Wards.

Details later…

