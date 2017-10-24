The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death
24th October 2017 - Osinbajo’s wife, Ambode, other govs extol virtues of women in nation building
24th October 2017 - Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr
24th October 2017 - Anambra MTUN fumes over alleged collection of union fees by govt. officials
24th October 2017 -   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach
24th October 2017 - Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje
24th October 2017 - Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner
24th October 2017 - JEDC sacks 150 workers
24th October 2017 - FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies
24th October 2017 - PHEDC cable electrocutes 2, destroys over 20 apartments in Calabar
Home / National / Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death

Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death

— 24th October 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

A former Nigerian wrestling champion, Power Uti, recently arrested by the police and charged to court over the controversial death of his wife, Toyin, has been granted bail by the Lagos State Magistrate Court, sitting in Ebute Metta.

Uti was alleged to have beat the deceased to death at their residence, 17, Oremeji Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, on October 10, 2017.

Toyin, 38, until her demise, was a mother of four children who are under the ages of nine. The two were married for 10 years.

Count one of the charge against Uti read: “That you John Eke Uti, on the 10th day of October, 2017, at about 10.25 am, at 17, Oremeji Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully killed one Toyin Uti, aged 38, by beating her to death and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 222 and punishable under section 223 Cap C17, Vol. 3 of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015”.

While the Count two reads: “that you John Eke Uti, date, time and place, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did disrespect the corpse of one Toyin Uti, aged 38, by abandoning the corpse in a room to decompose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 165(a) Cap C17, Vol. 3 of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015”.

Though, his plea was not taken, but his lawyer, I. E. Mkoemekor, pleaded with the court, to consider Section 224 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL ) of Lagos State, 2015, to look into the case file, where it will be discover that his client has no link to the deceased death.

He also pleaded with the court to grant the wrestler bail in a very liberal term.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. B. O. Folarin Williams, while ruling on the application cited Section 224(5) of ACJL of Lagos state, said she would not grant remand application argued by the police prosecutor, Sergeant Jimah Ishegele, on the ground that former world wrestling champion was not linked with the death of the deceased.

The magistrate said: “I have read the case file, and none of the witnesses listed said that the defendant killed her wife.

“Even, the Police Investigation Officer (IPO) could not establish that the defendant killed the deceased.

“I’m not going to grant the remand application, I will grant bail to the defendant, and send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

“Consequently, I hereby admit bail to defendant in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties. The sureties must be gainful employed in reputable companies.”

The magistrate also ordered that the addressee of the sureties must be verified by the prosecutors, and that the sureties must have paid three years tax to Lagos state government.

The matter has been adjourned till November 15, 2017, for report on DPP’s advice.

The magistrate however ordered that the former wrestling champion be remanded in prisons custody pending when he meet the bail conditions.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death

— 24th October 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi A former Nigerian wrestling champion, Power Uti, recently arrested by the police and charged to court over the controversial death of his wife, Toyin, has been granted bail by the Lagos State Magistrate Court, sitting in Ebute Metta. Uti was alleged to have beat the deceased to death at their residence, 17,…

  • Osinbajo’s wife, Ambode, other govs extol virtues of women in nation building

    — 24th October 2017

    …We’ve empowered 2,613 female entrepreneurs with N2.1b, says Lagos governor …Speak out against genital mutilation, child abuse, Ambode’s wife urges women Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his counterparts from Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa; Seriake Dickson and Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday, commended the sterling contributions of women to the…

  • Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, screened and confirmed a list of 11 caretaker chairmen and 147 councilors nominees in the space of one hour. The list of the nominees was sent to the Assembly by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to take charge of responsibilities at their various councils….

  • Anambra MTUN fumes over alleged collection of union fees by govt. officials

    — 24th October 2017

    …Sends SOS to Obiano From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The leadership of Motorcyclists Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN), in Anambra State, has called on Governor Willie Obiano to prevail on some officials of companies that have taken upon themselves to sell union tickets in Idemili North and Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state. It was…

  •   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach

    — 24th October 2017

      From Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), said insecurity, lack of commitment by the federal government and parents are responsible for the declining immunization coverage among Nigeria children. National Chairman, NMA Prof. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima disclosed this at the Government House Jos to sensitize the nation…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share