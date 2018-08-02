– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Udo-Gabriel says not under pressure, through to 100m finals
2nd August 2018 - 2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo
2nd August 2018 - FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017
2nd August 2018 - LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official
2nd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas
2nd August 2018 - FRSC confirms death of 4 passengers in Zamfara auto crash
2nd August 2018 - Okorocha’s wife gives houses, cash to Imo women
2nd August 2018 - Kaduna Court fixes Oct. 4 to rule on Zakzaky’s bail
2nd August 2018 - Isha Sesay leaves CNN after 13 years, says ‘western media too Trump-focused’
Home / National / Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud
ABEBE

Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos on Thursday granted John Abebe, the younger brother of the late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo, spouse of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo bail over alleged four million dollars fraud.

Abebe is facing a four-count charge of forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempt to pervert the cause of justice

slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He, however, denied the charges during his arraignment on July 26 and was remanded for a week at the Ikoyi Prisons by Justice Mojisola Dada.

At Thursday’s bail proceedings, Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN), Abebe’s lawyer, via a bail application dated July 25 and supported by an 11-paragraph affidavit, asked the court to grant Abebe bail.

Agabi said the judge should take cognizance of Abebe’s high status in the society and that the defendant in a bid to absolve himself of the charges had hired the services of four Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo

“My Lord, the fact that the defendant has taken the trouble to hire the services of the calibre of counsel here shows that he is not interested in jumping bail.

“He is anxious because his reputation is at stake, the granting of bail is in your discretion and it is not at all a formality.

“Lastly, My Lord, there is a principle that applies during sentencing particularly when Your Lordship wants to apply a fine in terms of imprisonment.

“This applies to bail, the bail should be affordable, if not the bail would be an illusion. Merely looking at the defendant, you will see he is a man of rank and position.

“Our law permits bail to the defendant and that provision will be useless if he cannot avail himself of the bail,” Agabi said.

Responding, Mr. Babatunde Sonoiki, the EFCC counsel, in an application supported by an 8-paragraph affidavit, said Abebe should face justice irrespective of his status.

He told the court : “Every citizen of Nigeria is being called before the law and before the law there is no high profile or low profile person, justice is blind.

“If the court is minded to give bail, we want the bail to be such that it would compel his attendance in court as these are seriouS allegations against him.”

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Udo-Gabriel says not under pressure, through to 100m finals

Granting Abebe bail, Justice Dada noted that documents before her revealed that investigations had been concluded in the case, adding that the chances of interference in the proceedings from the defendant were low.

“In view of the facts before the court, I hereby grant the defendant bail upon the submission of his international passport to the court registrar with one substantial surety.

“The surety must own property in a choice area of Lagos and must provide proof of ownership,” she said.

Following the ruling, it was brought to the judge’s attention by the defence that Abebe’s passport was still in the possession of the EFCC.

Justice Dada said: “Since the passport of the defendant is with the EFCC, he is hereby granted bail on fulfillment of other conditions.”

According to Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC prosecutor present at Abebe’s arraignment on July 26, the defendant committed the offence on June 22, 2010 in Lagos.

“Abebe knowingly forged BP Exploration Nigeria Ltd’s letter dated Nov. 30, 1995 to Inducon (Nigeria) Ltd.

“He committed the forgery by inserting in page two of the said letter the following words: Also note that the ‘Buy-Out Option’ only applies to the pre-production stage of the NPIA. The $4 million buy-out is thus irrelevant from production of oil in any of our fields.

“He purported same to have been issued by BP Exploration Nigeria Limited,” the EFCC prosecutor said.

The prosecution claimed that the defendant used the said forged letter as evidence in suit: FHC/L/CS/224/2010 between Abebe,

Inducon Nigeria Ltd and Statoil Nigeria Ltd at the Federal High Court.

The evidence was admitted and marked exhibit BB in the suit.

According to the EFCC, the defendant through his actions attempted to pervert the course of justice.

The offences violated Sections 120(1), 120(2), 126(2) and 467 of the Criminal Code Law of 2003.

Justice Dada adjourned the case until October 23, Oct. 24 and October 25 for trial.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABEBE

Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud

— 2nd August 2018

NAN An Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos on Thursday granted John Abebe, the younger brother of the late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo, spouse of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo bail over alleged four million dollars fraud. Abebe is facing a four-count charge of forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempt to pervert the cause of justice…

  • STAFF

    2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo

    — 2nd August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Authorities of the Egor Local Government Council have arrested two revenue enforcement workers of the Council for allegedly issuing fake receipts to unsuspecting commercial drivers. ‎The sum of N280,000 was believed to have been realised from the sale of the fake tickets. The sum was said to have been recovered from the…

  • SAOCIAL

    FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, said the sum of N140 billion out of the N500 billion budgeted for its Social Investment Programme (SIP) in 2017 has been released. It also said for 2016, only N80 billion of the budgeted N500 billion, was released bringing total sum released to N220 billion out of…

  • LAGOS

    LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Mr Adebola Shabi, said the state government was committed to reducing the burden of waste management and improve the health of residents. Shabi said this on Thursday at a scientific conference organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos State University Teaching…

  • 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas

    — 2nd August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The aspirant for the seat of House of Representatives, for Pankshin, Kanke Kanam Federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Gagman Cleopas, has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow internal democracy in the party, which he said would guarantee its coasting home to victory in 2019 general elections. He said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share