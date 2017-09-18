Court grants N400,000 bail to 2 men accused of theft

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court in FCT on Monday granted bail to two men accused of stealing two air conditioners valued N400, 000.

The defendants Kashimiya Ogini and Ndubuisi Amadi all of Karmo, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a four-count of joint act, criminal trespass, housebreaking and theft.

The Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, who admitted them to a bail of N200, 000 each, ordered the defendants to each produce a reasonable surety in like sum.

Ishaq said that the surety must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 08, and must submit copies of his appointment letter, official identity card and last promotion letter.

He also said the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and submit their drivers’ licence or national identity and passport photographs to the court.

Ishaq adjourned the case till Oct 4, for mention.

The prosecutor, Ashasim Helen, had informed the court that one Sunday Fuloku, a security guard with General Hospital, Karu, reported the matter to Karu Police Station on Sept. 17.

She said the defendants had approached the complainant and pretended to be on a visit to see an ailing patient.

Helen added that the defendants conspired and broke into a store in the premises and stole two air conditions valued N400, 000.

She said that the defendants hid the stolen items in the car boot of a golf car, AY 494 MKA, and were arrested by the complainant at the gate and handed over to the Police with the stolen items.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 97, 353, 346, and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)