The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad
5th July 2018 - Super Eagles ‘ll get better in Qatar 2022 – Troost-Ekong
5th July 2018 - Akpan joins Bradford City
5th July 2018 - Wimbledon: Serena surges as Wozniacki crashes
5th July 2018 - FIBA fixes new dates for referees, tech comms course
5th July 2018 - Ghana can’t afford to miss Nigeria Open -Lartey
5th July 2018 - Iheanacho splashes N7.5m on shopping for rapper
5th July 2018 - Over 2,800 erosion sites threatening South East – Foundation
5th July 2018 - Ikeme opens cancer centre
5th July 2018 - Buhari backs Supreme Court ruling in NFF crises
Home / National / Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad
COURT

Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad

— 5th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has granted permission to former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd), to travel abroad to visit his family and friends.

This was shortly after he was re-arraigned on a 14- count amended charge were he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Okon Abang granted Badeh permission following an application moved by Badeh’s counsel, Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN).

The judge, however, ordered that one of Badeh’s sureties must sign an undertaking that he would return to face his trial.

Abang further ordered that the said surety must deposit his international passport with the court pending the return of Badeh to continue with his trial.

Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) while not opposing the application wholesomely, expressed some concerns about the possibility of Badeh returning to face his trial.

Meanwhile, Justice Abang adjourned the matter until October 22 to October 26 for the continuation of trial, while the trial of former PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh until July 6 for the continuation of trial.

Badeh is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion. The diverted money is said to have been meant for arms purchase in the face of worsening destructions by Boko Haram terrorists.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad

— 5th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has granted permission to former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd), to travel abroad to visit his family and friends. This was shortly after he was re-arraigned on a 14- count amended charge were he pleaded not guilty. Justice Okon Abang…

  • EROSION

    Over 2,800 erosion sites threatening South East – Foundation

    — 5th July 2018

    The World Igbo Environmental Foundation (WIEF) has  said there were over 2,800 active erosion sites threatening to sack most communities in the South East of Nigeria from their ancestral lands. Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Odili Ojukwu,  made this assertion in an interview with newsmen, in Awka, on Wednesday. Ojukwu, an engineer, advocated community participation…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari backs Supreme Court ruling in NFF crises

    — 5th July 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling that sacked Melvin Amaju Pinnick as president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the directive from minister of sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung reportedly came after consent from the nation’s number one citizen. Startling latest information on the NFF saga has it…

  • CHELSEA

    Chelsea agree £53m deal with Juventus on Higuain

    — 5th July 2018

    Premier League giants, Chelsea, have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign striker, Gonzalo Higuain for £53million. According to Sport Mediaset, the Blues and Juve have struck a deal for the 30-year-old and the transfer is expected to be made official after the Stamford Bridge club appoints Maurizio Sarri as their new manager to take…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi’s payment of June salary

    — 5th July 2018

    …Gov approves N1.8bn for court buildings, roads   Enugu State workers  have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for paying their June salaries without the receipt of the federal allocation for the month. In a statement signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Benneth Asogwa,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share