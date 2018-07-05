Court grants Badeh permission to travel abroad

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has granted permission to former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd), to travel abroad to visit his family and friends.

This was shortly after he was re-arraigned on a 14- count amended charge were he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Okon Abang granted Badeh permission following an application moved by Badeh’s counsel, Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN).

The judge, however, ordered that one of Badeh’s sureties must sign an undertaking that he would return to face his trial.

Abang further ordered that the said surety must deposit his international passport with the court pending the return of Badeh to continue with his trial.

Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) while not opposing the application wholesomely, expressed some concerns about the possibility of Badeh returning to face his trial.

Meanwhile, Justice Abang adjourned the matter until October 22 to October 26 for the continuation of trial, while the trial of former PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh until July 6 for the continuation of trial.

Badeh is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion. The diverted money is said to have been meant for arms purchase in the face of worsening destructions by Boko Haram terrorists.