The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - Court fixes Oct. 16 to hear Gen. Ijioma’s suit against Army Council
14th September 2017 - Flu: FG reopens Oyo hatchery
14th September 2017 - Enugu LG poll: Aninri PDP members reject chair candidate
14th September 2017 - Kwara gov. seeks FG support on infrastructure
14th September 2017 - Event planners confab opens today
14th September 2017 - ‘Alaine by Celine’ reimagines classic ‘Iro and Buba’
14th September 2017 - Appeal court dismisses left-over appeals on PDP leadership crisis
14th September 2017 - ‘TEXA ’ll increase trade relations among African countries’
14th September 2017 - Kanu’s action endangering Igbo living in North – Arewa youths
14th September 2017 - Akeredolu restates commitment to Ondo people
Home / National / Court fixes Oct. 16 to hear Gen. Ijioma’s suit against Army Council

Court fixes Oct. 16 to hear Gen. Ijioma’s suit against Army Council

— 14th September 2017

The National Industrial Court, in Abuja, has fixed October 16 to hear the suit instituted by Maj.- Gen. Ijioma Ijioma against the Nigeria Army Council.

Ijioma, the claimant, is challenging his purported retirement by the Nigeria Army Council through a letter dated June 9, 2016.

He joined the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chief of Army Staff as co- respondents.

The judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, fixed the date to enable the Army Council argue the preliminary objection it filed, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Earlier, counsel to Ijioma, Mr Godwin Iyinbor, had told the court that the Army Council had served him with a preliminary objection, contesting the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

Iyinbor said that the claimant has filed a counter affidavit as well as a written address in response to the notice of preliminary objection by the council.

He also told the court that the claimant has filed a motion for judgment against the second and third respondents.

The court, thereafter, fixed the adjourned date for hearing of all the pending applications before it.

The Nigeria Army Council was represented in court by Mr M.Owolabi, while the Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, were not represented in court.(NAN)

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court fixes Oct. 16 to hear Gen. Ijioma’s suit against Army Council

— 14th September 2017

The National Industrial Court, in Abuja, has fixed October 16 to hear the suit instituted by Maj.- Gen. Ijioma Ijioma against the Nigeria Army Council. Ijioma, the claimant, is challenging his purported retirement by the Nigeria Army Council through a letter dated June 9, 2016. He joined the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff,…

  • Flu: FG reopens Oyo hatchery

    — 14th September 2017

    …As farm loses N7m to FG action From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Federal Government, on Thursday, re-opened a hatchery of NPG factory located at Oluyole area of Oyo State, which was shut down last Saturday over a suspected case of Avian Influenza. The Federal Epidemiology Officer, NADIS, Dr. Florence Kakulu, who cleared the NPG Farm…

  • Enugu LG poll: Aninri PDP members reject chair candidate

    — 14th September 2017

    …Fingers Ekweremadu From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Protesters under the aegis of Aninri People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Concerned Members, o Thursday, stormed the Enugu State Government House to protest the emergence of Mr. Ezekiel Chukwu as the council’s party chairmanship candidate in the scheduled November 4 poll. The protesters, who carried placards and stopped briefly at…

  • Kwara gov. seeks FG support on infrastructure

    — 14th September 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, on Thursday, called for more Federal Government’s presence on infrastructural development in the state, which he said, would bring financial reprieve to the state through savings that would be invested in rehabilitating state roads, especially rural roads, in addition to attracting investments. Speaking during a…

  • Appeal court dismisses left-over appeals on PDP leadership crisis

    — 14th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Court of Appeal has finally put to rest all the appeals relating to the leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between the then Ahmed Makarfi and the Ali Modu Sheriff factions. The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, unanimously dismissed all the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share