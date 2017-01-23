Court dismisses Peterside’s application to stop Odili’s N6b defamation suit

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, has dismissed an application by the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, to stop a libel suit instituted against him by former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili.

Odili had, in the N6 billion suit, alleged defamation of his character by Peterside, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections in the state, following a statement credited to defendant when he held a press conference after Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme Court victory.

He insisted that the NIMASA boss had alleged in the press conference, that Wike, during his victory thanksgiving service, in Port Harcourt, alleged that Odili helped him to secure the Supreme Court victory.

In her ruling yesterday, the trial judge and Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, said the claim by the defendant (Peterside), that he was served notice of the suit through a wrong address, could not be accepted, adding that there was no difference between the address of the defendant and the address where the notice was served.

Iyayi-Lamikanra also ruled that the Court has jurisdiction to hear the suit and awarded a cost of N40,000 against the defendant.

She adjourned further hearing on the suit till February 23, 2017, shortly after the cross examination of the claimant, Odili, by Counsel to Peterside, Rowland Otaru, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Speaking to newsmen shortly after court proceedings, Otaru said they would take other desirable steps to ensure that the Court sets aside its October 11, 2016, ruling where it ordered a substituted service to them.

Also, Counsel to Odili, Kanu Agabi (SAN), expressed optimism that with the dismissal of the application, the suit would proceed in soonest.