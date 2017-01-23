The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
23rd January 2017 - China’s hits 731m internet users, almost Europe population
23rd January 2017 - Paris Club assists Adamawa in workers’ salary payments
23rd January 2017 - Fayose urges support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild PDP, visits Gbenga Daniel
23rd January 2017 - Taliban to Trump: Withdraw U.S from Afghanistan
23rd January 2017 - No immunity for Jammeh, says Barrow associate
23rd January 2017 - We‘ll join hands to bury PDP- Babatope
23rd January 2017 - BBNaija: Nigerians on Twitter mock housemates over “fake” accents
23rd January 2017 - NANS insists on 7 days ultimatum to Ajimobi, MOUA VC
23rd January 2017 - Poverty, insecurity make North a laughing stock-Shettima
23rd January 2017 - One person killed, another injured by suspected cultists in Jos
Home / National / Court dismisses Peterside’s application to stop Odili’s N6b defamation suit

Court dismisses Peterside’s application to stop Odili’s N6b defamation suit

— 23rd January 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, has dismissed an application by the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, to stop a libel suit instituted against him by former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili.

Odili had, in the N6 billion suit, alleged defamation of his character by Peterside, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections in the state, following a statement credited to defendant when he held a press conference after Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme Court victory.

He insisted that the NIMASA boss had alleged in the press conference, that Wike, during his victory thanksgiving service, in Port Harcourt, alleged that Odili helped him to secure the Supreme Court victory.

In her ruling yesterday, the trial judge and Chief Judge of Rivers State,  Justice Adama  Iyayi-Lamikanra, said the claim by the defendant (Peterside), that he was served notice of the suit through a wrong address, could not be accepted, adding that there was no difference between the address of the defendant and the address where the notice was served.

Iyayi-Lamikanra also ruled that the Court has jurisdiction to hear the suit and awarded a cost of N40,000 against the defendant.

She adjourned further hearing on the suit till February 23, 2017, shortly after the cross examination of the claimant, Odili, by Counsel to Peterside, Rowland Otaru, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Speaking to newsmen shortly after court proceedings, Otaru said they would take other desirable steps to ensure that the Court sets aside its October 11, 2016, ruling where it ordered a substituted service to them.

Also, Counsel to Odili, Kanu Agabi (SAN), expressed optimism that with the dismissal of the application, the suit would proceed in soonest.

 

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

China’s hits 731m internet users, almost Europe population

— 23rd January 2017

China has 731 million Internet users as of December 2016, roughly the size of Europe’s population, according to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) on Sunday. The number of Web users grew by 42.99 million in 2016, or 6.2 percent from the previous year, accounting for 53.2 percent of China’s…

  • Paris Club assists Adamawa in workers’ salary payments

    — 23rd January 2017

    The Adamawa Government, said on Monday, January 23, that it would begin payment of workers’ salary arrears, courtesy of the Paris Club refund as from Wednesday. Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta, the chairman of the committee set up by the State Government for the payment of outstanding salaries and liabilities, made this disclosure in Yola, the state…

  • Fayose urges support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild PDP, visits Gbenga Daniel

    — 23rd January 2017

    Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called for support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild the PDP, describing the party as “a sleeping, and not a dead lion.” Governor Fayose, who emerged as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum last Thursday, made this call when he visited…

  • Taliban to Trump: Withdraw U.S from Afghanistan

    — 23rd January 2017

    The Taliban has called on President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from the “quagmire” of Afghanistan, saying that nothing has been achieved in 15 years of war except bloodshed and destruction. In an open letter to the new U.S. president published on one of its official web pages, the insurgent movement said the United…

  • No immunity for Jammeh, says Barrow associate

    — 23rd January 2017

    Former Gambian autocrat Yahya Jammeh has not been granted immunity from prosecution, a member of President Adama Barrow’s coalition said on Monday, January 23. Barrow rejected a proposal by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to protect Jammeh from prosecution, Mai Fatty, an executive member of the coalition, said. Senegal’s foreign minister Mankeur…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351