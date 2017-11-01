The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria
1st November 2017 - Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC
1st November 2017 - Ibom Specialist Hospital: Akwa Ibom govt. reviews MoU with Consultant
1st November 2017 - Anambra guber: Obi, Obiano should stop washing dirty linen in public – Okeke
1st November 2017 - Fayose can give Nigerians the leadership we deserves – CAN
1st November 2017 - OCP launches mobile school lab in Kaduna
1st November 2017 - Nasarawa NSCDC commandant, Bashir Lawan Kano is dead
1st November 2017 - Buhari launches 2018 armed forces emblem
1st November 2017 - Confusion as senators call for creation of more Devt. Commissions
1st November 2017 - 2019: 24 Abia monarchs endorse Gov. Ikpeazu for second term
Home / Cover / National / Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

— 1st November 2017

…I won’t be used to frustrate UK trial, says Judge

From: Lukman Olabiyi

Hope of embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to be brought to Nigeria to face trial was, on Wednesday, dashed by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The court dismissed her application seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450 million fraud case in Nigeria.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa, while rejecting the application, described it as ‘bizarre and a misuse of court processes’, stressing that he would not allow himself to be used to frustrate Diezani’s imminent trial in the United Kingdom, where she is currently under investigation and on bail.

The judge declined all of Diezani’s prayers, including an order mandating the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate her return from the UK, where she is currently being investigated for alleged fraud by the Metropolitan Police.

“This is not the proper time to join the applicant as a defendant. The applicant has aroused my curiosity as to why she waited this long before coming up with the application for joinder. The court lacks the power to interfere with the powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

“The application for joinder is lacking in merit and same is hereby dismissed,” the judge ruled.

Alison-Madueke was seeking to be joined as a defendant in the money laundering charge preferred against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Dele Belgore, alongside the former minister of national planning, Professor Abubakar Suleiman.

The former minister’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), in the application, urged Justice Aikawa to issue an order mandating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to list her as a party to the charge involving Belgore and Suleiman.

In the charge, the anti-graft agency mentioned the former petroleum resources minister as being at large.

EFCC accused Belgore and Suleiman of directly receiving N450 million in cash from Alison-Madueke but they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Arguing the application before Justice Aikawa Monday, Alison-Madueke’s counsel,   Ikpeazu said his client was more or less a defendant in the case because there is a complaint against her.

He said it was in the interest of justice and fair hearing to allow her to defend herself in four of the counts.

“It is the fundamental right of the applicant that a criminal proceeding of this nature should not go on in her absence,” he said.

Ikpeazu added that if EFCC does not wish to try or give her an opportunity to defend herself by listing her as a defendant, then, the prosecution should expunge her name from the charge.

“We have no objection if her name is extracted from the charge and the case goes on,” he added.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria cited a case at the court’s Abuja Division, which involves the federal government and Olajide Omokore in which Mrs. Alison-Madueke was mentioned in the charge but was also said to “be at large.”

He said when she brought a similar application to be listed a defendant, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba struck out the count in which she was named.

Ikpeazu urged Justice Aikawa to be persuaded by Justice Dimgba’s ruling.

But, opposing the application, EFCC prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo said it was a “violent abuse of court processes. The application is frivolous and is intended to annoy the parties,” he said.

Oyedepo argued that based on section 269 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the prosecution can only amend a charge by adding to the counts or reducing them, not adding a defendant.

He said if any amendment is allowed at this stage, two witnesses having been already called, the trial would start de novo (afresh).

To him, that would occasion a miscarriage of justice.

Besides, Oyedepo said Mrs. Alison-Madueke was not even within the court’s jurisdiction having admitted in her application that she was in London. The EFCC lawyer said the former minister was given an opportunity before trial commenced to answer the charge, but, she allegedly escaped.

“Immediately she got to know about the investigation of this case, she absconded from Nigeria. Upon realising that she is in London, we made effort to meet her interview her there…”

“But she has always refused to meet with our team members. Her lawyer in London, one Mr John Beans, said the team would not be permitted to meet her because she’s outside jurisdiction,” Oyedepo said.

The lawyer said the application was, therefore, “misconceived and belated”.

According to him, apart from the prosecution who would suffer avoidable delay, the defendants would also be prejudiced.

Oyedepo said the trial should be allowed to go on without her,

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

— 1st November 2017

…I won’t be used to frustrate UK trial, says Judge From: Lukman Olabiyi Hope of embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to be brought to Nigeria to face trial was, on Wednesday, dashed by the Federal High Court, Lagos. The court dismissed her application seeking to be joined as a defendant in…

  • Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Ali Abare , Gombe. A front line politician and 2019 guber aspirant in Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Mua’zu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only people of proven integrity to manage the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Mua’zu gave the advice, on Wednesday, in a chat with newsmen. He applauded the president…

  • Ibom Specialist Hospital: Akwa Ibom govt. reviews MoU with Consultant

    — 1st November 2017

    Indications have emerged that services at the Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo, may resume as the state government commences the review of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sealed with the Consulting Firm, Cardiocare Medical Services Limited. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State gave the indication while briefing Government House correspondents on the circumstances that led to…

  • Anambra guber: Obi, Obiano should stop washing dirty linen in public – Okeke

    — 1st November 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, has told former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State and his successor, Willie Obiano, to settle their differences out of public domain instead of ‘washing their dirty linen in the public’. Chief Okeke reasoned that since former Governor Obi claimed that…

  • Fayose can give Nigerians the leadership we deserves – CAN

    — 1st November 2017

    ..Lauds governor’s courage on presidential ambition, urges him not to be distracted The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the courage and the boldness with which Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State openly declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election. The body also advised the governor not to be distracted by people…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share