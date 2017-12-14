Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly killed her husband, bail.

The court which arraigned her alongside her mother, brother and one other person on Thursday, said it was not inclined to grant her bail because no cogent reason was brought forward by the defence.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu held that even though their counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu, had attached a medical report and requested for bail based on the health status of Mrs Sanda, he did not show any exception as anticipated by law that the said ailment cannot be treated in a detention facility.

Justice Halilu held that the fact that she is a nursing mother is not a general principle for granting bail, hence her denial of it.

He, however, granted bail to her mother, brother and the third defendant on the condition that they must provide two sureties each, who must reside within the city center of Abuja.

The defendants are also expected to submit their travel documents to the court, while the sureties must deposit proof of their landed properties in Abuja.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned until February 5, 6 and 7 2018.