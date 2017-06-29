Court delivers judgment on invasion of Peace Corps headquarters July 6

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved judgment in the N2 billion fundamental human rights suit brought against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria over the arrest and detention of its national commandant, Ambassador Dickson Akoh, and 49 others.

In the suit filed by a former AGF and Minister of Justice, Godwin Agabi (SAN), the organisation alleged that a combined team of the police and DSS had, on February 28, 2017, unlawfully raided the organisation’s new headquarters.

The applicants are demanding N2 billion as compensation for the embarrassment caused the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its incorporated trustees by the arrest and detention of its personnel.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole fixed the date after counsel to parties to the suit adopted and canvassed arguments for and against the case.

Arguing the applicants’ case yesterday, Agabi, who moved the originating summons file on March 8, 2017 alongside all the necessary processes filed, including a counter affidavit, urged the court to grant the reliefs contained therein.

Agabi contended that the questions to be considered by the court include whether the first applicant (Peace Corps of Nigeria), was a legitimate organisation.

He submitted that the respondents in the suit had agreed that the organisation was a legitimate one registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to carry out operations that are military and paramilitary.

Said he: “But they have not substantiated their allegations; on this ground alone, the court is entitled to grant our application.”

In opposition to the suit, counsel representing the IGP and the Nigerian Police Force, David Igbodo, argued that, contrary to the plaintiffs’ averment in the judgment of Justice Umar, the court had said that if a lawful organisation was found to be engaged in unlawful activities, it was imperative for the security organisation to take necessary steps.

He urged the court to dismiss the application as it was academic.