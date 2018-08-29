– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment
29th August 2018 - Arsenal lands £300m deal
29th August 2018 - CR7 wins UEFA Goal of the Season
29th August 2018 - Ronaldo Jr joins Juve
29th August 2018 - Aguero escapes Pep wrath
29th August 2018 - Moura: Spurs can win Premier League
29th August 2018 - Sheyi Ojo linked with Stade Reims
29th August 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba eyes win over CARA Brazzaville
29th August 2018 - Golden Eaglets set for the 2019 U-17 AFCON
29th August 2018 - AFCON 2019 qualifier: Seychelles confirms date for Nigeria tie
Home / Cover / National / Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment
SARAKI

Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment

— 29th August 2018

…Orders accelerated hearing of suit

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has refused to grant the request by some Senators loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to restrained   the federal government from forcefully removing him from office.

Rather, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said the suit filed by Senators Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) will be given an accelerated hearing.

The pro- Saraki Senators had filed the action against  the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service in a bid to restrain them from aiding the forceful removal  of Saraki from office.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo Jr joins Juve

But the judge urged parties not to take steps that would force a fait accompli on the court.

While Magaji Mahmud SAN, and Emeka Etiaba SAN, appeared for the plaintiffs,  T. D. Agbe appeared for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (10th defendant).

David Igbodo enetered appearance for the Police, just as  S. Azi, appeared for the DSS.

Earlier, counsel to the Senators, Emeka Etiaba (SAN) had prayed the court through an exparte application to restrained the respondents from forcefully removing the Senate President from office.

In the alternative, the plaintiffs’ counsel prayed  the court to make preservatory orders in order to protect the subject matter of the suit.

In his ruling on the exparte motion, Justice Dimgba held that in respect of reliefs 1, 2, and 3, which are orders of interim injunction, “I believe the proper order to make is an order of accelerated hearing of the suit so that the court can consider and determine the merits of the substantive case expeditiously.

READ ALSO: Aguero escapes Pep wrath

“Even though reliefs 1, 2, and 3, are not granted, needless to say, parties have been enjoined to respect the authority of the court and the integrity of the judicial process and should not take steps that will render the matter nugatory. “

The court also granted reliefs 4 and 5, and directed substituted service of court processes, the originating summon and motion for injunction on the 1st to 8th defendants through the clerk of the National Assembly.

In addition, Justice Dimgba ordered substituted service on the 10th to 12th defendants by courier service.

The court consequently  adjourned the matter till September 6, for accelerated hearing.

Others joined in the suit as defendants  are the Senate, the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal (Senate Leader), Senator Bala Ibn Nallah (Deputy Senate Leader), Senator Emma Bwacha (Deputy Minority Leader), Clerk of the Senate, Deputy Clerk of the Senate and the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Court declines to stop Saraki’s impeachment

— 29th August 2018

…Orders accelerated hearing of suit From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has refused to grant the request by some Senators loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to restrained   the federal government from forcefully removing him from office. Rather, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said the suit filed by Senators Rafiu Adebayo…

  • OLAYINKA

    Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant

    — 29th August 2018

    “…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…

  • NO BUSINESS

    PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant

    — 29th August 2018

    “In a state where there is no strong opposition, the incumbent government has no business thinking of joining the opposition in the state.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Ejike Njeze is an ICT expert from Enugu State who wants to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…

  • Nigerians extremely POOR, says British PM

    Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM

    — 29th August 2018

    “87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” • US alleges impunity Chinelo Obogo and John Adams, Minna Two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political…

  • PRIMARIES

    2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others

    — 29th August 2018

    Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Although, the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share