Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial

Vice

The man once known as “America’s dad” is now a convicted felon. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Pennsylvania sexual assault retrial Thursday.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, took about 14 hours to deliberate. On Wednesday, during their deliberations, they stopped to ask the definition of the word “consent.”

Cosby is now facing up to thirty years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge.