Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial— 26th April 2018
Vice
The man once known as “America’s dad” is now a convicted felon. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Pennsylvania sexual assault retrial Thursday.
The jury, made up of seven men and five women, took about 14 hours to deliberate. On Wednesday, during their deliberations, they stopped to ask the definition of the word “consent.”
Cosby is now facing up to thirty years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge.
N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman— 26th April 2018
A case of N9.8million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by her honour, Mrs T. Akanni. The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties. A charge of N9.8 m was…
-
Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump— 26th April 2018
Omotayo Edubi, Abuja Controversial American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is in the news for tweeting support for Donald Trump. The rapper returned to Twitter on April 13, 2018 nearly a year after he stopped using the social media site, and since then…
-
Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue— 26th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have set up a three man committee to probe the alleged N20 trillion unremitted stamp duty revenue to the Federation Account. The committee is chaired by Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and governors of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and Niger Abubakar Bello…
-
Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants— 26th April 2018
Philip Nwosu, Lagos The Nigerian Navy said it has impounded a passenger vessel with 406 illegal migrants allegedly travelling from Libreville, Gabon, to Lagos. The Navy said there were indications that the vessel which brought the illegal migrants into the Lagos waterways might be on mission to dump all the passengers in Lagos. The vessel,…
-
What transpired on the floor of the Senate last Wednesday can only shock the uninitiated. On that day, Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, invaded the Senate chambers with thugs. They threw chairs freely, broke legs and then took away the mace, the legislature’s symbol of authority. The scene was…
