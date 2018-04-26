The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial
26th April 2018 - N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
26th April 2018 - My strategy for Nigeria when I become President – Omoyele Sowore
26th April 2018 - Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump
26th April 2018 - Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue
26th April 2018 - Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants
26th April 2018 - J. Cole arrives Lagos
26th April 2018 - Firm launches new device to tackle security challenges
26th April 2018 - Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death
26th April 2018 - Unethical conduct, bane of Nigeria’s progress–FG
Home / Cover / Entertainment / Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial
Bill COSBY

Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial

— 26th April 2018

Vice

The man once known as “America’s dad” is now a convicted felon. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Pennsylvania sexual assault retrial Thursday.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, took about 14 hours to deliberate. On Wednesday, during their deliberations, they stopped to ask the definition of the word “consent.”

Cosby is now facing up to thirty years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bill COSBY

Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial

— 26th April 2018

Vice The man once known as “America’s dad” is now a convicted felon. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Pennsylvania sexual assault retrial Thursday. The jury, made up of seven men and five women, took about 14 hours to deliberate. On Wednesday, during their deliberations,…

  • ELECTION SEQUENCE

    N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman

    — 26th April 2018

      A case of N9.8million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by her honour, Mrs T. Akanni. The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties. A charge of N9.8 m was…

  • KANYE WEST

    Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump

    — 26th April 2018

    Omotayo Edubi, Abuja Controversial  American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is in the news for tweeting support for Donald Trump. The rapper returned to Twitter on April 13, 2018 nearly a year after he stopped using the social media site, and since then…

  • AGF - STAMP DUTY Panel

    Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue

    — 26th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have set up a three man committee to probe the alleged N20 trillion unremitted stamp duty revenue to the Federation Account. The committee is chaired by Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and governors of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and Niger Abubakar Bello…

  • Navy impounds VESSEL transporting illegals

    Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants

    — 26th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu, Lagos The Nigerian Navy said it has impounded a passenger vessel with 406 illegal migrants allegedly travelling from Libreville, Gabon, to Lagos. The Navy said there were indications that the vessel which brought the illegal migrants into the Lagos waterways might be on mission to dump all the passengers in Lagos. The vessel,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share