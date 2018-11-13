Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hearing in the suit involving the two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State was, on Tuesday, adjourned to December 5, 2018 by the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba.

The suit which was instituted by the Cyril Ogodo-led State Working Committee (SWC) seeks to ascertain which list of candidates for the 2019 general election should be recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Joined in the suit are the APC; the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole; INEC; and the state APC chairman, Jones Erue as first, second, third and fourth respondents, respectively.

At the resumed proceeding on Tuesday, the trial judge, Justice Toyin Adegoke, announced the new date for hearing of the case particularly on the motion filed by counsel, Niyi Akintola (SAN) to the first and second respondents for stay of further proceeding in the matter on grounds that the defence had filed another suit at an appellate court in Benin City.

The trial judge predicated the adjourmnent partly on the plantiff counsel, Oghenejafor’s written response to a 42-paragraph application by counsel to the first and second respondents served on the plaintiff counsel in which several issues have been raised for legal consideration.

Earlier, while adjourning the case till November 13, 2018 for continuation of hearing, the court ordered both parties to maintain status quo in respect of the case between the Delta State APC factional groups over which is the authentic list of candidates for the different positions in the 2019.