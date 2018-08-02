– The Sun News
CERTIFICATE SUIT

Court adjourns Adeleke’s certificate suit till August 6

— 2nd August 2018

Adeleke’s counsel had filed preliminary objection to the cerfificate suit Tuesday evening and after arguments consented to the request for adjournment.

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, has adjourned ruling on the suit challenging Senator Ademola Adeleke’s qualification as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) the election is slated for the September 22. But the case has been adjourned till August 6, 2018.

READ ALSO: Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy

Justice David Oladimeji who presided over the court yesterday, adjourned following an oral application by Olufemi Ayandokun, the counsel to the plaintiffs; Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu.

During the hearing of the case last week, Justice Oladimeji explained that granting the leave to restrain the PDP from presenting Adeleke as its candidate over his inability to present his certificate might subject the court to mockery if the senator thereafter presented the certificate.

The court had slated the case for definite hearing yesterday but Ayandokun (counsel to the plaintiffs), informed the court that he got an instruction for amicable and out of court settlement of the case.

He therefore sued for adjournment of the case, adding that INEC which is a major party to the suit has not been served the notice of the motion before the court and that he was on Tuesday evening served a preliminary objection by Adeleke’s counsel, Edmond Biriomini, which he had not yet reacted to.

Biriomini was confirmed to have filed a preliminary objection to the suit on Tuesday evening by 5pm and after brief arguments consented to the request for the adjournment.

The presiding judge who at the last sitting noted that “it will be inequitable not to allow the respondent to come and show his certificate if he has any but if he is given the opportunity to present his own side of the case, the balance which is necessary for the interlocutory injunction will be adequately considered,” adjourned the case based on the shared submission of the lawyers.

“For the singular reason that you just filed preliminary objection yesterday, I will consider the adjournment. It will be unwise for the court to go ahead with the ruling,” justice Oladimeji said. He encouraged the parties to the suit to explore settlement option if they so wish.

 

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

