The court had slated the case for definite hearing yesterday but Ayandokun (counsel to the plaintiffs), informed the court that he got an instruction for amicable and out of court settlement of the case.

He therefore sued for adjournment of the case, adding that INEC which is a major party to the suit has not been served the notice of the motion before the court and that he was on Tuesday evening served a preliminary objection by Adeleke’s counsel, Edmond Biriomini, which he had not yet reacted to.

Biriomini was confirmed to have filed a preliminary objection to the suit on Tuesday evening by 5pm and after brief arguments consented to the request for the adjournment.