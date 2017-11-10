The Sun News
Home / National / Courageous passengers arrest armed robber in Benue

Courageous passengers arrest armed robber in Benue

— 10th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 30-year-old father of five, Terngu Nave, have been apprehended by courageous passengers during a robbery operation in Abua Mbagwen in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the suspect who spoke with newsmen at the state Police Command, his three-man gang had stormed the Gboko/ Katsina major highway at about 2am in military camouflage that fateful day and mounted road block to rob innocent commuters.

Nave who claimed that it was his first time of getting involved in armed robbery said as soon as the bus approached their road block, they had flagged it down and commenced robbing the passengers when suddenly, one of the victims summoned courage and held him down.

“I was invited by my brother to join in armed robbery. That fateful day, two of us were holding guns. As we stopped the vehicle and started robbing the passengers one after the other, I dipped my hand into the pocket of one of them and he held me and shouted to tot her passengers to hold me. He probably discovered that the riffle I was holding had no buckets in it.

“He said when the other passengers saw how courageous the man was, they all joined him to apprehend me while the two other members of my gang took to their heels. The passengers gave me the beating of my life before handing me over to the police.”

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu who confirmed the report appealed to members of the public to always give useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals and recovery of arms and ammunition to the police.

Yamu while parading some suspected yesterday disclosed further that such useful information by some members of the general public recently led to the recovery of 1427 ammunition which was being conveyed into Makurdi in a Toyota Picnic vehicle around Daudu area of Guma Local Government area of the state.

 

