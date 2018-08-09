Couple in soup for selling son— 9th August 2018
Ugochukwu, who admitted earlier selling his son for N400,000, said that he was only an agent in the alleged sale of Adaugo Oliver and her brother, Daniel.
George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
In a bid to stamp out the menace of child trafficking, the Imo State commissioner of police, Mr. Dasuki Galandanchi, yesterday paraded a couple for alleged child trafficking, alongside 15 others for various crimes. The suspects, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, 28, from Umueme Obike in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State, and Glory Nwachukwu, 30, from Umuoba in Isiala Ngwa, Abia State, were arrested by operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command two weeks ago.
READ ALSO: I sold 20 kidnapped children
Briefing journalists at the state police command headquarters in Owerri, capital of Imo State, Galadanchi disclosed that the couple was arrested by operatives of the command at Umuokai Owerre Nta in Isiala Ngwa.
He said: “The couple had conspired and lured one Jovita Aloka from Irete community in Owerri West Council Area of Imo State to Naze community in Owerri North, where they and others now at large tactically dispossessed their victim of her two children, Adaugo Oliver, three years old, and Daniel Oliver, six months old, and allegedly sold them to unknown persons.’’
The CP said that the police were already on the trail of fleeing members of the syndicate and that the command would rid the state of child trafficking. He revealed that the implementation of community policing strategies in the state was yielding results as the command has recorded successes in the apprehension of high-profile criminals.
However, while fielding questions from journalists, Ugochukwu, who admitted earlier selling his own son for N400,000, said that he was only an agent in the alleged sale of Adaugo Oliver and her brother, Daniel.
“I sold my son for N400,000 with the consent of my wife and I used the money to buy a motorcycle for okada business. I also used part of the money to establish business for my wife. But a certain woman contacted me that they wanted children and I simply connected them to Jovita Aloka and right now I don’t know where they are. That was why I was arrested.’’
Similarly, Glory, who admitted to having conspired with her husband to sell their first son, denied knowing anything about the transaction between Jovita and her husband.
