Couple-pilots celebrate one decade of marriage on air

When did she finally give you sleepless nights that led to marriage?

Victor: It was when we met again in a South African flying school. I came to South Africa

to continue my training then as a pilot. The school I selected was where she was already attending, unknown to me. We still remained friends, but because she was on ground earlier than myself, she knew the place more and showed me around. She put me through and from there it began to grow.

What was the attraction?

Victor: We developed friendship then and she graduated before me. When she left, I felt

a void, and that was how I knew she was the one. I started calling and checking on her regularly. When I told her my intention, she said no; I begged her for four to five months. The day she finally agreed, I was the happiest man on earth. I spent all my pocket money to celebrate with friends when I got her positive response to a life commitment.