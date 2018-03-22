Counterterrorism: Air Force issues new IDs with enhanced security features

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has commenced the issuance of a new Identity card with enhanced security features for its personnel.

Adesanya in the statement said:

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the issuance of a new improved Identity (ID) Card to its personnel. The new ID card comes with enhanced security features, designed to help reduce the rate at which NAF ID Cards are falsified by impersonators.

“The introduction of the new card was considered necessary in view of contemporary challenges of terrorism, insurgency and other associated security threats. Besides, global best practices demand that such security documents be periodically reviewed.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, shortly after he was registered and presented with his new NAF ID Card, expressed satisfaction with the enhanced security features available on the new ID card.

“He noted that there could not have been a better time to introduce the new ID Card, with its advanced security measures, considering the rate at which military personnel were being impersonated in recent times. He added that the improved security measures would no doubt aid speedy and positive identification of NAF personnel while at the same time ensuring operational security. He then directed all NAF personnel to immediately take necessary steps to replace their current NAF ID Cards.

“The new NAF ID Card, which comes with enhanced security features, also features an expiry date, an improvement on the former one that had no expiry date.”