The Nigerian Army said its troops on counterinsurgency in the North East have killed 16 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Mairari village, Mungono Local Government Area, Borno State. Also one soldier and four civilians were injured during the operation.

This is coming at a time the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said the process of importing weapons was hampering the military’s operation in the fight against insurgency, while hinting at effort to ensure local production of weapons.

Revealing the military’s success, Deputy Director in charge of Public Relations, Theatre Command’s Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said the injured soldier and civilians had been taken to the hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.

In a statement, Nwachukwu said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Forward Operational Base (FOB) along Mairari, in Monguno have neutralised 16 Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter that occurred at about 6.50 pm on Friday, 27 July 2018, in Mairari, a village located in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The insurgents, in three vehicles, including gun trucks, had infiltrated and attacked the community, when troops at the FOB were alerted by locals. The troops, supported by the Air Task Force, swiftly responded to the attack, killing 16 insurgents and capturing two gun trucks abandoned by the insurgents, as they tried escaping, having been overwhelmed by the superior firepower from the troops.

“The gallant troops also recovered 163 rounds of anti-aircraft gun ammunition during the fierce encounter. During the fire fight, four civilians and a soldier, unfortunately, sustained varying degrees of injury and have been promptly evacuated to a military hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“The FOB has been further reinforced with additional troops, while fighting patrols are on the trail of the insurgents, who fled the attack. Normalcy has been restored and the people of Mongonu Local Government Area are enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious person(s) or activities as they go about their normal business.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff has said the procurement processes for the importation of weapons were hampering the operations of the military in the fight against insurgency.

He, however, said the military was working with some indigenous and foreign companies for the local production of weapons and other defence needs.