Council of State meeting holds Thursday

— 21st February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A Council of states meeting will hold Thursday at the State House, Abuja.

This is the third Council of States meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

The first one held in  October 21, 2015, while the second held in September 2016.

The National Council of State is chaired by President Buhari, with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as  Deputy Chairman.

Other council members include all former presidents and Heads of Government, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, all the 36 state governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Top on the agenda of the meeting would be security, especially with the recent killings being perpetrated by herdsmen in parts of the country, Boko Haram terror attacks, among other security crises.

The council has the constitutional duties of advising the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to national census, prerogative of mercy, awards of national honors, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Judicial Council and the National Population Commission.

It also has the responsibility of advising the President, whenever requested to do so, on the maintenance of public order within the federation or any part thereof.

