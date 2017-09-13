The Sun News
Council inducts 87 medical doctors in Jos

— 13th September 2017

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), on Wednesday, inducted 87 graduates of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) as medical doctors.

Administering the oath of the profession on the graduates, the Registrar of the Council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Sanusi urged them to be dedicated to the duty of saving lives in the society.

“You must be highly professional in the discharge of your duties. You must also be careful and avoid negligence.

“You are found worthy in learning and character, and so, you owe your patients a duty to ensure their safety,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Sebastian Maimako, charged the inductees to uphold the tenets and ethics of the medical profession.

Maimako, who was represented by Prof. Theresa Madu, charged the doctors to uphold the motor of the University as well as come back to the institution to support it.

In his welcome address, the Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University, Prof Simon Yiltock, said lauded the quality of the training received by the inductees.

He said that the inductees were of great quality and would make the University proud in terms of professionalism. (NAN)

