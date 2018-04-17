The Sun News
COTRA rivers state

COTRA lauds Gov. Wike’s giant strides in Rivers, peace in Ogoni

— 17th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

COTRA: Chairman of the Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers (COTRA),  King Suanu Baridam, has thanked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for restoring peace in Ogoniland and other parts of the state.

King Baridam also expressed satisfaction with the developmental strides of Governor Wike which, he said, had  brought massive transformation to the State,  particularly in Ogoniland.

The Gbenemene Bangha Kingdom II in Khana Local Government Area of the State spoke, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, during his pre-10th anniversary celebration media interface, as the traditional ruler of the kingdom.

He urged Governor Wike to still, check communities and local government areas that have collapsed infrastructural facilities and resuscitate them.

“I want to thank the Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike,  for restoring peace in Ogoni and developments with in the State.  I am also calling on him to do more,  especially to schools in our areas in good condition”,  he stated.

Also,  he has commended the Federal Government for initiating the Ogoni clean up of polluted environment,  though nothing meaningful has been done in the affected places,  but called for speedy action to alleviate the suffering of the people.

On the proposed building of cemetery and prisons, in Ogoni by The monarch further pleaded with Ogoni people to remain calm and peaceful, while trying to find out,  if really the natives need the two projects.

King Baridam appealed to politicians in the state,  especially in Ogoniland, to respect the zoning system, where it is practised, noting that the forthcoming elections have heightened tension in the communities.

Speaking on his 10 years on the throne, the traditional ruler noted that his kingdom has witnessed peaceful coexistence,  notwithstanding the unemployment ratio,  which had threatened their economy.

According to him,  events lined up for the celebration of his 10th anniversary as king,  would run from May 9 to 13, this year,  in Khana LGA,  with Governor Wike as the special guest.

