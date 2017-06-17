Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion

This is according to figures published in a report by the Governing Authority of the Olympic Legacy (AGLO). The report was initially due to be re- leased in February, with updates coming every six months after the Games.

The publication was delayed, how- ever.The original budget when Brazil won the hosting rights to the Games in 2009 was BRL$28.8 billion (£6.9 billion/$8.8 billion/€7.8 billion).

The total cost announced by AGLO, which said BRL$7.23 billion (£1.73 bil- lion/$2.21 billion/€1.98 billion) was spent on venues for the Games, may still increase further.