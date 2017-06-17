The Sun News
Latest
17th June 2017 - Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion
17th June 2017 - Ex-boxer offers tips on grooming talents
17th June 2017 - SunShine Stars’ fans cry out over banishment to Ijebu-Ode
17th June 2017 - How Police arrested footballer for alleged armed robbery
17th June 2017 - Sports federations’election : Only sports policy can save sports in Nigeria – Ngerem
17th June 2017 - Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike : The making of a kidnap kingpin
17th June 2017 - I can win World Cup with Super Eagles in 3 years as NFF president – Kalu
17th June 2017 - IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans
17th June 2017 - Akeredolu’s wife canvasses investment in sound education
17th June 2017 - We’ll support FG’s peace move –Northern elders
Home / Sports / Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion

Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion

— 17th June 2017

THE cost of last year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has increased to BRL$43.3 billion (£10.4 bil- lion/$13.2 billion/€11.8 billion) – around BRL$14.5 billion (£3.5 billion/$4.4 bil- lion/€3.9 billion) more than originally planned.

This is according to figures published in a report by the Governing Authority of the Olympic Legacy (AGLO). The report was initially due to be re- leased in February, with updates coming every six months after the Games.

The publication was delayed, how- ever.The original budget when Brazil won the hosting rights to the Games in 2009 was BRL$28.8 billion (£6.9 billion/$8.8 billion/€7.8 billion).
The total cost announced by AGLO, which said BRL$7.23 billion (£1.73 bil- lion/$2.21 billion/€1.98 billion) was spent on venues for the Games, may still increase further.

Globo Esporte reports that the cost of in- frastructure projects increased to BRL$26.7 billion (£6.4 billion/$8.2 billion/€7.3 bil- lion) and another BRL$9.2 billion (£2.2 billion/$2.8 billion/€2.5 billion) was spent on operating costs.

Rio 2016 had an initial operational bud- get of BRL$8.7 billion (£2.1 billion/$2.7 billion/€2.4 billion), with communications director Mario Andrada telling insidethe- games in April that he estimated around one per cent remained.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike : The making of a kidnap kingpin

— 17th June 2017

 What monarch, neighbours, others say about Evans Even in incarceration, his name evokes fear at Nnewi Why I won’t disown him, by father From TOPE ADEBOBOYE and DAVID ONWUCHEKWA, Nnewi For years, many cringed at the mere mention of his name. Thoughts of him got instant trepidation sweeping through the minds of the rich and…

Share

  • I can win World Cup with Super Eagles in 3 years as NFF president – Kalu

    — 17th June 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Pillar of  Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said it is easier to win the World Cup than to clinch the African Champions League title, stressing that if given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to manage, he would bring the World Cup to Nigeria in three years. The sports…

    Share

  • IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

    — 17th June 2017

    By CHIOMA IGBOKWE The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans. Saturday Sun learnt that the IGP who was highly commended by the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his…

    Share

  • Akeredolu’s wife canvasses investment in sound education

    — 17th June 2017

    The First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has urged the need by government and all relevant organisations to accord sound education the prime place. She identified investment in education as one of the major requirements for the development of the economy. Mrs. Akeredolu spoke recently during the flag-off of the bursary and scholarship…

    Share

  • We’ll support FG’s peace move –Northern elders

    — 17th June 2017

    By Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has said that the north would give the peace move initiated by the Federal Government to resolve the face-off between the region and the South East over the quit notice issued Igbo a chance. The NEF spokesman said the north would…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share