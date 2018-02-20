The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - D’ Tigers storm Mali, ready for World Cup qualifiers
20th February 2018 - Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image is created –Buhari
20th February 2018 - UCL: Chelsea, Barca rekindle European rivalry
20th February 2018 - Nigerian events can be world-class with better coordination – Adeteju Dosekun, event management expert
20th February 2018 - FG  to name new refinery investors soon –Minister
20th February 2018 - SON warns against substandard lubricants, sensitises stakeholders on quality
20th February 2018 - Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection
20th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
20th February 2018 - TSA monthly savings hit N24.7bn
20th February 2018 - FG targets $40bn oil projects in five years
Home / Business / Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image is created –Buhari

Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image is created –Buhari

— 20th February 2018

…As NIPS opens in Abuja

Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday assured that the ongoing war against corruption will be sustained until a new image of the country was created.

Speaking at the opening of the first Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, the President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said his administration was determined to make the Nigerian business environment very conducive and attractive to local, regional and global investors.

He added that some Executive Orders (EOs) bordering on ease of doing business were recently signed to make the Nigerian business climate soothing and investment-friendly.

Buhari described the summit as a good platform to market the rich petroleum and gas resources of the country, pointing out that his administration would continue to deploy new measures to grow the economy through foreign partnerships.

He applauded the organisers of the  summit for modelling it after the popular Offshore Technological Conference (OTC), but localising it as the African Petroleum Technology and Business Conference (APTC).

“It is very significant and has full government backing and it also represents a platform for global players to come to Africa. As a major component of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the summit provides the linkage to the world.

“So, the war against corruption is continuing until there is a new image of the country. Part of NIPS’ objectives is to provide leadership for Africa; to make it one of the most important annual oil and gas summits. We’ll generate revenue and jobs. This will show Nigeria’s focus on oil, boost investors’ confidence, institutionalise reforms and galvanise Nigeria as leading oil player,” the President said.

He said his administration was committed to cleaner energy that is gas based, even as he urged participants to ensure the successful implementation of the resolutions reached at the summit.

In his remarks, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said NIPS has come to replace OTC, lamenting that the latter had become an annual jamboree for government officials.

“For OTC, we often have 400-500 delegates attending. Yet only a few of the attendees do the real business. It has become export of forex by Nigeria and good forex generation for the US. So, going forward, no government fund will be used to fund it. We have set up an African version of it to bring our African stakeholders together and forge ways forward. We need to bring investors here to see what Africa has to offer.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image is created –Buhari

— 20th February 2018

…As NIPS opens in Abuja Uche Usim, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday assured that the ongoing war against corruption will be sustained until a new image of the country was created. Speaking at the opening of the first Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, the President, who was represented by the Secretary to the…

  • FG  to name new refinery investors soon –Minister

    — 20th February 2018

    …May bar IOCs from shipping out crude The Federal Government, yesterday, said it would soon unveil the private investors in refineries in a bid to further boost the nation’s refining capacity. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachukwu, said he wants Nigeria to have a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the…

  • SON warns against substandard lubricants, sensitises stakeholders on quality

    — 20th February 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji; Tony John, Port The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has regretted widespread sale of adulterated and substandard lubricants in the country, despite concerted efforts towards curbing the problem. SON’s Director General, Osita Abuloma, told stakeholders during a workshop yesterday in Igbo-Etche, Rivers State,  that despite several raids carried out in the past, some people are still…

  • Lagos abolishes cash payment for revenue collection

    — 20th February 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Lagos State Governor,  Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, has abolished cash payment for all forms of revenue collection in the State effective March 1 . The Governor stated this at the flag off of payment platforms for all revenues in the state. He urged Lagosians to avail themselves of the flexibility of the payment…

  • NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts

    — 20th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has reiterated its support to the Federal Government’s efforts at re-branding Nigeria, describing its 2018 annual marketing conference, billed for Abuja, February 15, as one of such efforts aimed at using marketing to project the image of the country. Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share