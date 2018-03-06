Corruption war: We will support Ghana – Buhari

The Sun News
— 6th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday assured his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, of Nigeria’s support to Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption.

The Nigerian President said that with the right leadership and implementation of good public policies, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course.

Buhari, who was the special guest of honor at Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration at Accra’s Independence Square, noted that the menace of corruption had eaten into the fabric of both countries.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said Nigeria and Ghana were benefiting immensely from leaders committed to improving their economies and tackling corruption.

Buhari commended President Akufo-Addo on his achievements in his first year of office, lauding the Ghanian leader’s commitment to fighting corruption and the passing of the Special Prosecutors Bill into law.

“From Nigeria, I have watched closely your achievements, ranging from your ingenious approach to creating jobs for the teeming youths through various initiatives, including the repositioning of agriculture for modern farming, ‘Farming for Jobs and Food’, Senior High School (SHS) free education, One-District-One-Factory, and One-Village-One-Dam as well as the improvement being recorded in the Republic’s macroeconomic indicators,” Buhari stated.

“All these efforts, I am aware, have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investment just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations!

‘‘I congratulate both the government and the Parliament for the quick passage of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act and its signing into law.

‘‘Your Excellency can be assured that you have a good partner in me as I look forward to any form of collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption.

‘‘Given all these public policies, it becomes reassuring that with the right leadership, Africa’s drives to eradicate poverty and to entrench democracy is on course,” he said.

President Buhari, recounted the historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana, urging citizens of both West African countries to uphold their fraternal bonds.

“It is, therefore, my strong desire that we owe it as a duty to ensure that our good peoples continue to live in each other’s countries unhindered.

“Our newly rejuvenated Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation has already provided us with good platform in resolving any differences while focusing on our main developmental objectives,” he said.

On peace and security in West Africa, Buhari commended Akufo-Addo’s contribution to an enduring peace in neighbouring Togo.

“Permit me to put on record Ghana’s untiring efforts in brokering peace in Togo, by bringing all the warring parties to the negotiation table. I am appealing to the opposing parties in Togo to please come together and resolve their differences so that Togo will move forward.

“In the same vein, I wish Nigeria and Ghana to continue to provide the impetus in realising the objectives and ideals of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ensure security, peace and development of our region,” he said.

