Corruption war: NBA demands EFCC apology

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded an apology from the EFCC for referring to the body as ‘rogues and group of vultures.’

The position of the NBA was contained in a press statement signed by its General Secretary, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju.

Olagunju criticised the chairman of the anti-graft agency for using uncivil language on lawyers who, he said, are doing their constitutional duties.

“The NBA condemns, in the strongest terms, the use of abusive and uncivil language of ‘rogues and vultures’ and such structures by the public authority. Name calling and abusive language is not expected of any public institution. It is unacceptable. The NBA demands unequivocal withdrawal of these statements and unreserved apology from the EFCC,” the statement read.

The association called on the EFCC to endeavour to get its facts correctly before making statements or insinuations.

Last week, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said the commission will no longer tolerate lawyers who frustrate the fight against corruption.

He said those lawyers who are specialists in filing frivolous applications in court to derail justice, should be prepared for hard times.

Speaking at a special lecture organised by the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADL) in Lagos, with the theme “The role of Nigerian lawyers in the fight against corruption,” Magu lamented the negative role of ‘rogue elements’ in the NBA who frustrate the anti-graft war.