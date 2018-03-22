The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Corruption: Task force rates Nigeria low on intra-regional trade
22nd March 2018 - Oma Oreh 08152059712
22nd March 2018 - NEMA: Devt partners withdrew 85% funding support –DG
22nd March 2018 - Untamed Sahara: Origin of the herdsmen crisis
22nd March 2018 - Ndoma Egba, refreshing view on Niger Delta tourism
22nd March 2018 - Sequence of elections, National Assembly and INEC
22nd March 2018 - Politics of gun control
22nd March 2018 - Understanding Peace Corps Bill
22nd March 2018 - The president, his appointee and  his directive
22nd March 2018 - World-class Nigerian doctors? Not yet, Sir!
Home / Business / Corruption: Task force rates Nigeria low on intra-regional trade

Corruption: Task force rates Nigeria low on intra-regional trade

— 22nd March 2018

Isaac Anumihe

Task force on ECOWAS Trade  Liberalisation Scheme yesterday rated Nigeria low in intra-regional trade, saying that there are too many non-tariff barriers along the Benin and Nigeria corridor.

Speaking during a one-day workshop in Lagos, Permanent Secretary of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme Task Force, Moustapha Gnankambary, regretted that in Nigeria there are so many agencies working uncoordinatedly at the borders. This practice, he said, adds to the cost of the cargo and loss of revenue for the governments of the member states.

According to him, these abnormal practices include collection of illegal fees from persons at the borders and along the corridors; existence of multiple checkpoints along the corridors and in most cases, civilians mount checkpoints with the purpose of extorting others.

Other impediments  to trade, he said, include slowness of procedures for NAFDAC and SON, non-recognition of certificates of origin issued by the member states; multiplicity of agencies present at the borders and along the corridors  and restriction of access to foreign currencies.  

Also, the Executive Secretary of Borderless Alliance, Justin Bayili, revealed that while intra-regional trade level in Europe is 71 per cent, Asia 53 per cent, South Africa,  48 per cent and  ECOWAS is as low as 12 per cent.

To this end, he called for the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade and transport, simplification and harmonisation of procedures and investment promotion.

“Establishment of border information centres to facilitate easy movement of goods across borders, information dissemination, public and private dialogue through workshops,  roadshows and caravans for effective policy implementation and piloting barriers to trade in West Africa,” he said.

But in his remarks, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, explained that a number of reforms targeted at removing critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints in doing business in Nigeria, particularly in trading across borders,  have been successfully implemented. This,  he said, has seen Nigeria move up 24 places in the World Bank Doing Business Ranking from 189 to 165 in 2018.

Bello who was represented by a Manager in the council, Ms Adaora Nwonu, listed some of the completed reforms as acceleration of pre-export documentation procedures by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and banks.

Others are reduction in documentation requirements, reduction in container placement notice time, provision of advanced cargo manifest, co-ordination of joint cargo examination by NCS and enforced timeline for processing NXP form and automation.

To this end, he moved for the harmonisation of the process and integration of platforms of complementary agencies; full implementation of the national single window as well as introduction of International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN).

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Corruption: Task force rates Nigeria low on intra-regional trade

— 22nd March 2018

Isaac Anumihe Task force on ECOWAS Trade  Liberalisation Scheme yesterday rated Nigeria low in intra-regional trade, saying that there are too many non-tariff barriers along the Benin and Nigeria corridor. Speaking during a one-day workshop in Lagos, Permanent Secretary of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme Task Force, Moustapha Gnankambary, regretted that in Nigeria there are so…

  • NEMA: Devt partners withdrew 85% funding support –DG

    — 22nd March 2018

    •How agency awarded N3.1bn rice contract  Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has opened up to the House of Representatives on how development partners withdrew 85 per cent  support for the North East. Maihaja disclosed this to the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, at a public…

  • 5 Dapchi girls die as Boko Haram frees 105

    — 22nd March 2018

    • Insurgents storm Yobe town in convoy to return abductees, warn parents • Mixed reactions greet schoolgirls’ freedom Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu; Chinelo Obogo; GabrielDike, Lagos; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti    The hope of some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls to reunite with the children and wards was dashed yesterday with the…

  • Oyegun begs senators

    — 22nd March 2018

    • APC members reach fresh truce on election sequence  •Party raises new caucus to address grievances Fred Itua, Abuja  Against the backdrop of the controversy and intrigues surrounding the amendment of the Electoral Act, which re-ordered elections in 2019, and its subsequent rejection by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee of the ruling All…

  • … Reps begin process to override Buhari on 10 bills

    — 22nd March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has begun the process of overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and nine other bills. President Buhari declined assent to the Peace Corps bill, citing security and financial implications. Other bills which the House would override the president’s veto include a Bill for…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share