The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International
22nd February 2018 - Nigerian public service stinks, says Sultan
22nd February 2018 - The proposed BOFIA amendments
22nd February 2018 - APC Kaduna crisis: Govt threatens senator over another house
22nd February 2018 - $2.1bn arms deal: EFCC detains ex-Army chief, Ihejirika
22nd February 2018 - Appreciating the cash snake
22nd February 2018 - Giant strides of Dankwambo in Gombe
22nd February 2018 - Enigma of youth unemployment
22nd February 2018 - Nations at odds in Munich
22nd February 2018 - FG in talks with CBN, NSIA, IFC on modular refineries financing
Home / Cover / National / Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International

Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International

— 22nd February 2018

Corruption is getting worse in Nigeria, according to the latest corruption perception index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI), yesterday.
While Nigeria scored 27/100 and was ranked 136th in 2016, the latest CPI scores Nigeria 28/100 but, with a rank of 148, out of 180 countries surveyed—a significant 12 places below where it was the previous year.
This will come as a blow to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which came into office on the strength of his anti-corruption credential. Although the administration has put many suspects on trial and seized assets of politicians and government officials, it has also been accused of condoning corrupt practices by top government officials.
The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption in the opinion of experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean, according to TI. An analysis by TheCable shows that Kenya, which was rated more corrupt than Nigeria in 2016, has now overtaken the country, climbing to 143 from 145.
Other sub-Saharan African countries ranked higher than Nigeria are Botswana—whose joint 34 rank is the best in Africa—as well as Rwanda (joint 48) and Nambia (joint 53).
Nigeria is ranked 148 along with Guinea and Comoros.
In 2015, Nigeria scored 26/100 and was ranked 136 — although only 168 countries and territories were surveyed then. New Zealand maintains the No. 1 rank with a score of 89/100, Denmark No. 2 with 88, while Finland, Norway and Switzerland are joint No. 3 with 85.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International

— 22nd February 2018

Corruption is getting worse in Nigeria, according to the latest corruption perception index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI), yesterday. While Nigeria scored 27/100 and was ranked 136th in 2016, the latest CPI scores Nigeria 28/100 but, with a rank of 148, out of 180 countries surveyed—a significant 12 places below where it was the…

  • Nigerian public service stinks, says Sultan

    — 22nd February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said in Abuja, yesterday, that the corruption level is still high in public offices, in spite of the anti-graft fight being championed by the Federal Government. The Muslim leader, who spoke at the public presentation of a book written in honour of the Registrar of…

  • APC Kaduna crisis: Govt threatens senator over another house

    — 22nd February 2018

    •Pay N31.4m in 30 days or else…, taunts Hunkuyi to go to court Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo Kaduna State Government has issued a 30-day notice to Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi, to pay a N31 million ground rent debt on his residence at 18A Inuwa Wada Road or risk being taken over. The notice,…

  • $2.1bn arms deal: EFCC detains ex-Army chief, Ihejirika

    — 22nd February 2018

    James Ojo, Abuja Anti-graft detectives at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, are questioning Azubuike Ihejirika, a former Chief of Army Staff, over his alleged involvement in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal. A retired lieutenant-general, Ihejirika arrived the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, around 11:00am, yesterday and was subsequently ushered into an interrogation room….

  • FG in talks with CBN, NSIA, IFC on modular refineries financing

    — 22nd February 2018

    …Nigeria targets 100th position in Doing Business ranking Uche Usim and Fred Itua, Abuja To ensure availability of petroleum  products for local consumption, the Federal Government yesterday disclosed it was in talks with a number of financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA),…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share