What’s your assessment of Nigeria having been involved in politics in the 1st and 2nd Republics? I will prefer to look at the situation in the country from a patriotic angle; definitely things are not going on well in the country as of now. There are lots of areas where things could be done better, but then the task in my mind rests on all of us. All hands should be on deck for us to have a better country. The issues are unnecessarily over politicized. People are more concerned about scoring political points, but I am more concerned about what will give us a good country, what will make us as much as possible near the spirit and the aim of our founding fathers. Things are not going on well, but they could be corrected. Looking back, could you compare politics in your era and what is happening presently? We were undoubtedly at a great advantage. In my era, I was in the government in 1979. I became a national officer of my party, Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) in 1978 comparatively at a young age, but we have this singular privilege that the masters were very much around. They were advising our leaders and as a matter of fact, most of our leaders were very young as well like Governor Jim Nwobodo. He was a very young man, it has never happened in this part of the world. He was a very young man when he became governor, but we had the singular advantage having the masters particularly, the Rt. Hon. Dr Nnamdi Azikwe and he never abandoned us. He always offered his advice and we also had some of the people that worked closely with Dr Azikwe in the 2nd Republic. We have solid men like Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, M. T. Mbu, R.B.K. Okafor name them, these people were constantly contributing on what we should do and what we should not do and they were always there. They were like watchdogs and we took their views seriously and so there was no room for us to be unguarded. You can’t compare it with what is happening now. Most of the things happening now are like ‘moving vessel rules’ leaders. You just don’t know where we got to this stage, but I think there is too much politics. We don’t bother so much about the health of our country; we bother so much about scoring political points. There are stands, for instance, taken by the President that you find out that no matter what he has done some are very good instead of all of us supporting him to achieve the aim that is for the overall good of the

country, anything he does must be condemned not criticized, but they are condemned vehe- mently by the other party. When I said the other party, I belong to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but this is the attitude of my party and I am not very much in support of that attitude. So, I hope there is room for a change because I believe very much in dialogue, but time will sort these things out. What do you think are responsible for this sharp contrast? I will rather say it’s economic in a way and secondly the quest for power, the struggle for power; who will control the wealth of the nation; that is the main thing. Unlike what we had in the First Republic, the nationalists were there, they were more concerned about the good and welfare of the country. They wanted independence for our country. They wanted us to take over from there, but here what we are struggling for is the economy, who will be issuing oil blocs. Can you imagine if you are given oil bloc for not doing anything; you become a millionaire in any currency? These are the things people are fighting for, not the welfare of the citizens of this country. If we bothered about the welfare of the citizens, we wouldn’t have medical tourism, people going to India and all that. We have all it takes to make all parts of Africa to be coming to Nigeria. Look at recently, US President Trump described Nigeria as amazing citizens because of the feat being carried out by our citizens in the US, more especially in the medical field and other fields of endeavour, but here we are talking of medical tourism. As a matter of fact, as a young man growing up, our people were reluctant in the general hospitals to go to the wards where Indian doctors were in charge. These were in the late 50s and early 60s, but today the story is different. It then means that Nigeria of today is not the Nigeria of your dream? Definitely not; I will go back again to say that we were brought up in a culture of service. We cared about the welfare of the country. This was not the country we dreamt of. So, much indiscipline is being exhibited even along party lines, even in government, everywhere. Nobody dreamt of an unruly country. We looked up to a country that will not only be number one in Africa, but we’ll rightly be moved from a third world country to a first world country and we have all that it takes to achieve that. READ ALSO: Buhari woos ICC on fight against corruption What is the way out?

I wish I could handle it, but things had started getting bad and it didn’t come overnight, it took quite sometime before we got to the present level. This was why I marvelled when some of us challenged President Buhari about his state policy on fighting corruption. I don’t know how corruption could be fought successfully in three years no matter who is trying it. It has eaten deep in our country and it requires all of us, all hands must be on deck; it’s not something you can win just overnight or within three years and we all have to think about our country. We have to think about the welfare of our country, we don’t have to say we are fighting Buhari who is Mr President, we must not destroy our country because we are fighting Buhari because if we destroy our country we have not achieved anything we have rather destroyed everything. So, it’s left for all of us to appreciate the problems we have, to know that the problem lies on all of us to find equitable solution to it. We cannot achieve much by force, it had been tried in many countries and it failed. You succeed by dialogue and by being equitable and applying justice in your policies. There have been cries that the President is sectional; what’s your take? Let me start with appointments. I don’t go out to condemn the president for the lopsided appointments, but I blame his officials, those who are close to him. For you to succeed in government depends on your ability to put up a competent team because as president you are just an individual, you can’t do everything at the same time and remember that some of the issues you are raising now were not even raised in the First Republic. In the First Republic, we had a gentleman, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa as Prime Minister, he was the head of the Federal Government, but nobody quarreled. Some of the manifest issues now were non-existent then because he tried as much as possible to be equitable. I remember that there was one particular incident where they wanted to effect an appointment and Alhaji Sule Katango was the Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission, Balewa was the Prime Minister and a particular candidate over a health position was to be appointed from the North and Sule Katango said in conscience he will not be able to do it after he had looked at Curriculum Vitae of the individuals nominated by the then Western Nigerian government and the Eastern government. The refusal infuriated the great Sardauna, Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello, and he flew into Lagos, shook others who were waiting at the receiving party at the airport and refused to shake Katango, and called him ‘Sariki Inbukuru’ and it was alleged that later in the meeting that night in the house of the Prime Minister, he alleged that Sule Katango wouldn’t be the Chairman of the Commission if the high standard he was now trying to maintain were to apply. But notwithstanding, there was room for favours to the privileged and those that were in charge, but it wasn’t manifest; people were working towards the same goal. So, when it comes to President Buhari’s appointments, I blame strongly those top officers appointed by Buhari. Ordinarily, the bulk stops at his doorsteps, but in trying to condemn those things you should try to share out the blame. Today, every other person is complaining; it does not engender peace and good governance and what have you.