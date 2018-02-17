The Sun News
Corruption: PDP tackles Amaechi

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished  the Minister of Transport and Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, to face his task of marketing what it described as  a bad product and stop arrogating sainthood to anybody

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesternight said Nigerians  know those who are the real champions of corruption in the country.

According to the party, “it was completely incongruous for the minister to state that corruption will return in Nigeria if President Buhari is voted out of office, when he knows that the Buhari administration is swimming in an ocean of corruption.”

The PDP challenged Amaechi to name one corrupt person within its fold and the party would will hand him the dossier of officials in Buhari’s administration including former state governors, who looted their states, but are now being shielded by the present administration.

The opposition party noted that it is obvious that the All Progresives Congress(APC) is a  a haven of corrupt people.

“It said unlike the PDP government that openly fought corruption, exposed and prosecuted its officials, the Buhari Presidency, on its part, is providing cover for heavy sleazes in critical sectors, resulting in the collapse of the nation’s once robust economy.

“It is unfortunate that Amaechi and others like him are yet to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians now know that the APC deceived them into believing that they were saints while others are all corrupt, and as such ready to square the APC a reprisal in 2019.

“Amaechi’s approach is typical of an overwhelmed salesman of a rejected product who must engage in a shouting bout to gratify his desperate paymasters.

“By trying to reenact the outworn APC propaganda of tagging others as corrupt while vainly posturing as saints, the campaign director has not only exposed their disdain for Nigerians but also the fact that the Presidency and the APC are now mortally afraid of the repositioned and re-oriented PDP ahead of the general elections.

“PDP therefore challenge the minister to address the nation on what the Buhari Presidency has done about the allegations by the Rivers state government that he frittered away funds meant for the development of the state when he was governor.

“What action has the Buhari Presidency taken about allegations that former APC governors, including his campaign director, allegedly stole money belonging to their states to fund his 2015 presidential campaign?

“What has this minister to say on the failure of the Buhari Presidency to act on the leaked memo showing corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) in a sector under President Buhari’s direct supervision as Minister of Petroleum?

‘What has the minister to say to the fact that the Presidency has continued to provide cover to officials involved in sneaky oil subsidy deals and alleged diverting of N1.1trillion worth of crude last year to service APC interests?

“What about the cover provided for corrupt cabinet ministers including those indicted for extorting funds from parastatals under the guise of loans, those found to have corruptly enriched themselves, the mainagate as well as the recall by the Presidency of the suspended Director General of the National Health Insurance Scheme while he was still being quizzed by the EFCC?

“Instead of their posturing, the APC and the Buhari Presidency should rather be remorseful and stop wasting their time as nothing will make Nigerians change their minds about voting them out of office come 2019 in favour of the repositioned PDP,” the PDP stated.

  Yari accuses security agencies of complicity in Zamfara massacre

    — 17th February 2018

    Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has alleged that his administration gave security agencies 24 hours headstart to alert them on the impending invasion of communities in the state by bandits that resulted in the death of 39 persons in Zurmi Local Government Area on Wednesday night. Speaking on Friday evening when he led five Northern…

  Ambode pledges support for traditional rulers

    — 17th February 2018

    Joseph Osom Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has promised continuous recognition and support to Obas, chiefs and Baales, to ensure that their status is comparable to their counterparts across the country. He gave this promise during the installation and presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to Aholu Koshoedo Ebenezer Ahisu, as Aholu…

  I'm ready to commit suicide if… – Obasanjo

    — 17th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he wouldn't mind to commit suicide if Nigeria loses hope even as he offered reasons why he could not chose to remain silent when he sees things going wrong in the country. He says because he is an incurable optimist in the Nigerian project, he…

  Drama as police parades Lagos serial killer, alleged sponsor

    — 17th February 2018

    Christopher Oji and Lawrence Enyoghasu There was drama at Lagos police command headquarters Ikeja on Friday when an alleged serial killer, Adeola Williams, a.k.a Ade Lawyer claimed responsibility for about 12 unresolved assassinations in the state while accusing a former Chairman of the Lagos Island branch of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW),…

