The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie
21st March 2018 - NAN loses Kebbi correspondent
21st March 2018 - Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly
21st March 2018 - FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day
21st March 2018 - #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls
21st March 2018 - My daughter not released because she refused to denounce Christ – Dapchi parent, Sharibu Nata
21st March 2018 - Afghanistan: 25 killed in explosion near Kabul varsity
21st March 2018 - Philippine bus falls into ravine, leaves 19 dead and 17 injured
21st March 2018 - Yemeni minister resigns after calling for President Hadi’s return
21st March 2018 - BREAKING: Presidency confirms release of Dapchi Girls
Home / Cover / National / Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie

Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie

— 21st March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in her latest post on her Facebook page, on Wednesday, attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan over his denial of withdrawing N153 billion ahead of the 2015 presidential elections, as alleged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo had, on Monday, alleged that N100 billion and $289 million in cash were released a few weeks to the 2015 elections.

Jonathan’s former aide on new media, Reno Omokri, however, denied the allegation, challenging Osinbajo to provide proof.

In a post on her Facebook page, Onochie said Osinbajo was not lying when he made the claim because President Buhari had warned his team against lying to Nigerians.

Onochie, who described Osinbajo as ‘a man of honour and integrity’, said he had no reason to lie against  former President Jonathan who she accused of holding the record of presiding over “the biggest national heist in world history.”

She wrote, “Who is lying? Definitely not our Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“I think ex-President Jonathan has run out of good luck. Government is no longer run on propaganda, assumptions, cheek-in-tongue and political correctness.

“Facts. That’s how we roll. That’s what Nigerians want. President Muhammadu Buhari always reminds us never to lie to his people. By his people, he means Nigerians.

“VP Osinbanjo, a man of honour and integrity in his own rights and standing, has no reason to lie against the man who holds the record of presiding over the biggest national heist in world history.

“President Jonathan needs to sober up, think back to 2015. If he can’t remember, I’ll help him.

“He was facing humiliation at the polls; he thought money could buy him more votes; not his money, but our money.

“He asked the then NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, to become a bank and a clearing house. The smokescreen was security, to buy arms. But it was for buying more votes.

“Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was alarmed when Col. Dasuki approached her for the funds. She did a memo to President Goodluck Jonathan on the issue.

“President Jonathan gave approval to Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to play ball with Col. Dasuki. Elections were postponed. The money was distributed and recipients hid them in cupboards. Jonathan lost the election!

“Here’s Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala exonerating herself with evidence that she acted according to the instruction originated and approved by ex. President Goodluck Jonathan. So who is lying?”

Onochie also attached a letter dated January 20, 2015 written by then Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and addressed to Jonathan.

The letter was titled “Re: Request by NSA for transfer of funds.”

The minister, in the letter, called the former president’s attention to the request by the NSA for the transfer of $300 million and £5.5 million of the recovered Abacha funds to the ONSA operations account to enable him to purchase ammunition, security and other intelligence equipment for the security agencies to confront Boko Haram.

She indicated that the request was sequel to the meeting Jonathan chaired with the committee on the use of recovered funds where the decision was made that recovered Abacha funds would be split 50-50 between urgent security needs and development needs.

“This letter is to see your approval to borrow these funds, for now, to disburse to the NSA.

“These funds form part of projected Federal Government Independent Revenue to be appropriated.

“In light of this and for accountability, given the peculiar nature of security and intelligence transactions, we would expect the NSA to account to Your Excellency for the utilisation of the funds,” she wrote.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie

— 21st March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in her latest post on her Facebook page, on Wednesday, attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan over his denial of withdrawing N153 billion ahead of the 2015 presidential elections, as alleged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo had, on Monday, alleged that…

  • NAN loses Kebbi correspondent

    — 21st March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The head of the correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kebbi State, Malam Dauda Shehu, is dead. He was at the early hours of Sunday morning hit by stroke and went into coma until he died, on Tuesday afternoon. He was confirmed dead by doctors around 4 pm at…

  • Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly

    — 21st March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu,  Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, submitted the names of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation. The names were made up of seven former Commissioners in his first term while nine are fresh nominees. The re-nominated commissioners were Dr. Uju Nworgu, Prof. Kate Omenugha, Mr….

  • FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day

    — 21st March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has reeled out activities to join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2018 World Water Day. World Water Day is an annual event celebrated all over the world on the same date. In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as the first World Water…

  • #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls

    — 21st March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement has welcomed the release of the abducted female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State. The group, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, however, said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the return of the girls who were said to have…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share